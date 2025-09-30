Wicked Fabulous Announces Reiki-Infused Jewelry to Bring Healing Reiki Energy Direct to Home

Reiki Infused Jewelry

Wicked Fabulous Announces Reiki-Infused Jewelry Collection

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicked Fabulous, an LGBTQ+-owned small business based in Massachusetts, has announced that all jewelry items sold through its online store will now be infused with Reiki energy prior to shipment.

The process is conducted by co-owners David Goulart and his husband Marc, who are both certified Reiki practitioners. According to the company, Reiki infusion is performed by hand before packaging, with the intention of adding a layer of energetic balance and harmony to each piece.

Reiki, a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation, is widely used as a complementary practice in holistic wellness. By incorporating Reiki into the preparation of its jewelry, Wicked Fabulous positions each item as both an accessory and an object with symbolic healing qualities.

Key Details

Wicked Fabulous is incorporating Reiki energy into every jewelry item before shipment.

Reiki infusion is performed personally by the company’s co-owners, both certified Reiki practitioners.

The approach aligns with the brand’s focus on natural stone jewelry, wellness symbolism, and LGBTQ+-owned small business representation.

About Wicked Fabulous

Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ+-owned online store based in Hull, Massachusetts. The company offers apparel, natural stone jewelry, and pride-themed accessories, with a portion of profits donated to LGBTQ+ youth-focused charities. Founded with the goal of combining creativity, wellness symbolism, and inclusivity, Wicked Fabulous provides products designed to reflect both identity and purpose.

For more information, visit: https://wickedfabulous.com

Contact: David Goulart

Email: orders@wickedfabulous.com

Website: https://wickedfabulous.com

