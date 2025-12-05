Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Reckless Endangerment — request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 25A2008893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Weed                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/05/25 at 0204 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 78/ Campbell Bay Rd., Swanton, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Reckless Endangerment — request for information

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At about 2 a.m. Friday, Dec. 5 2025, VSP was alerted via 911 of a shooting that occurred on VT RT 78 near Campbell Bay Rd in the town of Swanton. The report indicated an unknown male fired a long gun from a moving vehicle at another moving vehicle headed West. The vehicle in question was described as a second-generation Toyota Tacoma of unknown color. The suspect was described as a male in the passenger seat of the vehicle. Troopers responded to the area and were unable to locate the vehicle or subject(s) in question. The victim's vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

 

The Vermont State Police is seeking the public's assistance with information to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information or footage that might have captured VT RT 78 from Swanton to Alburg, VT during that timeframe is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

