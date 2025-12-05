Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Request for public assistance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B4008790
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On December 5, 2025, at approximately 1402 hours
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Pittsfield, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Colton Enterprises
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown at this time.
AGE:
SEAT BELT?
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR:
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side damage.
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL:
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: William Mears
AGE: 53
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2004
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to plow and undercarriage.
INJURIES: None reported.
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/5/2025, at approximately 1402 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of two-vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in Pittsfield.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #2 (Mears) was operating vehicle #2, traveling south on VT RT 100 attempting to turn left onto Fifield Drive. Vehicle #1 (photos attached) was also traveling southbound and attempted to pass on the left side of vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 collided with the plow of vehicle #2 and spun onto the east shoulder of VT RT 100. Vehicle #1 then entered the parking area of Colton Enterprises and left the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information to help identify the operator and vehicle involved is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or via the Tip Hotline at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Pending.
COURT: Pending.
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending.
