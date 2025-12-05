Rutland Barracks / MV Crash / Request for public assistance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B4008790

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On December 5, 2025, at approximately 1402 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Pittsfield, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Colton Enterprises

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, normal

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

SEAT BELT?

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Passenger side damage.

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL:

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: William Mears

AGE: 53

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2004

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Damage to plow and undercarriage.

INJURIES: None reported.

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/5/2025, at approximately 1402 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of two-vehicle crash on VT RT 100 in Pittsfield.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #2 (Mears) was operating vehicle #2, traveling south on VT RT 100 attempting to turn left onto Fifield Drive. Vehicle #1 (photos attached) was also traveling southbound and attempted to pass on the left side of vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 collided with the plow of vehicle #2 and spun onto the east shoulder of VT RT 100. Vehicle #1 then entered the parking area of Colton Enterprises and left the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information to help identify the operator and vehicle involved is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or via the Tip Hotline at https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Pending.

COURT: Pending.

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.