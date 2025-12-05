WDE Seeks Public Comment on Amendment to the ESSA State Plan

The Wyoming Department of Education is seeking public comment on proposed revisions to its Consolidated State Plan for the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Submit public comment online or by mail by January 7, 2026.

See the public comment form to view the statement of reasons for the changes and the strike and underline versions of the rule sets. All public comments will be recorded verbatim on the Secretary of State website, including the submitter’s name and city of residence, as part of the rules promulgation process.

The current plan was approved on February 14, 2022. The proposed updates include:

Adding current educator effectiveness data, as required by ESSA section 1111(g)(1)(B).

Revising the Title I-D section based on findings from recent monitoring by the U.S. Department of Education.

Removing outdated language and programs.

Click here for additional information about ESSA programs.

Comments can be mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Mark Bowers

122 W. 25th St, Suite E200

Cheyenne, WY 82002

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov