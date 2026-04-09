Superintendent Degenfelder Launches Wyoming Patriot Schools to Celebrate Civic Excellence

CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder and the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) announced the launch of the Wyoming Patriot Schools Program. Developed in collaboration with Citizenship Stakeholder Cabinet members from around Wyoming, the program is one of the WDE’s contributions to the efforts of the Wyoming 250th Committee to promote and recognize patriotism throughout Wyoming schools.

The program is designed to advance the standard of civic education by celebrating schools that go above and beyond in fostering community, country, and character. By participating, schools can earn recognition for their efforts to prepare students to be informed, engaged, and responsible members of society.

“As Ronald Reagan said, ‘freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.’ Across our country, too many classrooms are falling short of teaching students why America and our shared values are worth preserving. Civic education should not leave students cynical about our country. Rather, students should be provided the opportunity to learn our shared values, founding principles, and feel proud to be American. Through the Wyoming Patriot Schools Program, we are recognizing those schools that are working hard to make sure that our next generation learns both the responsibilities and the blessings of American citizenship,” said Superintendent Degenfelder.

Schools can choose from criteria across the following four key categories to achieve Wyoming Patriot School (8 of 13 criteria), or Distinguished (all 13 criteria) recognition.

Civic Education & Knowledge: Robust instruction on the foundations of American democracy.

Ceremonial & Symbolic Elements: Observance of patriotic traditions and symbols.

Community Engagement & Service: Active student participation in local civic and veteran community efforts.

Professional Development & Teacher Support: Ensuring educators have the resources to teach civics effectively.

“Pursuing the Patriot School designation is a natural step for our school district,” said Lisa Weigel, Platte County School District #2 Superintendent. “It allows us to strengthen our partnerships with Camp Guernsey and our VFW programs and, as a Purple Star school, continue to support and champion a culture of civic duty, community service, Veteran engagement, and historical appreciation that reflects the values of our community.”

Schools interested in participating can visit the Wyoming Patriot Schools webpage and download the guidebook to begin preparing. Applications will be open in August and September each year, and the inaugural awardee schools will be recognized on Veterans’ Day, November 11, 2026.

Recognized schools will serve as models of civic excellence for the state, helping to instill a lasting sense of patriotism in Wyoming students as the nation celebrates its Semi-Quincentennial and into the future.

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Media Contact:

Jason Harper, Senior PR & Multimedia Specialist

307-777-6386

jason.harper@wyo.gov