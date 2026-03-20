WDE Seeks Public Comment on 2026 Annual State Application Under Part B of IDEA and Proposed Use of Funds

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) seeks public comment on the FFY 2026 Annual State Application and Proposed Use of Funds under Part B of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). Comments can be submitted online or via mail by 11:59 p.m. on April 20.

The state application and an interactive spreadsheet are included with the online public comment form to detail the plan and the balance of funds that go directly to local school districts and funds that are used by the state for monitoring, technical assistance, teacher training, and statewide supports. The U.S. Department of Education (USED) has not yet released the official Allocation Tables for the FFY 2026 grant cycle. To ensure the public participation process remains on schedule, USED has directed the WDE to provide the FFY 2025 interactive spreadsheet that will be updated with the FFY 2026 figures as soon as they are received.

IDEA is a federal law ensuring a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) for all eligible children with disabilities. To receive federal funds that support these programs, Wyoming must submit an annual application to the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP). This application serves as the WDE’s formal commitment to providing quality special education and related services to students ages 3 through 21 across the state.

Comments can be mailed to:

Wyoming Department of Education

Attn: Special Education Division

122 W. 25th Street, Suite E200

Cheyenne, WY 82002

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Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov