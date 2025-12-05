Measures Introduced to Keep Saskatchewan Strong, Safe and Secure During Fall Session

CANADA, December 5 - Released on December 5, 2025

The Fall Sitting of the Second Session of the Thirtieth Legislature ended today, with the government introducing and passing multiple measures focused on keeping the province's economy strong, communities safe and future secure.

Premier Scott Moe committed to continuing to build upon progress made, ensuring Saskatchewan is well positioned to navigate both the opportunities and challenges ahead.

"Saskatchewan has the strongest economy in Canada and a key focus of our government remains keeping life affordable," Moe said. "At a time when inflation is being felt across the country, Saskatchewan continues to be the most affordable province to live, work, and raise a family. Our government will continue to prioritize investments into our health care and education system, while growing Saskatchewan's international footprint, leading to new opportunities for our industry partners."

This session delivered on commitments made in the Throne Speech, with legislation introduced to support families, keep Saskatchewan affordable, drive economic growth and ensure communities are safe.

Introduced legislation includes:

The Saskatchewan Internal Trade Promotion Act, which will reduce interprovincial trade barriers and promote freer trade within Canada;

The Response to Illicit Drugs (RID) Act, which will take action to protect families and communities from illegal drugs and crack down on those who profit from them;

The Compassionate Intervention Act, which will require individuals whose addictions are posing a threat to themselves and others to get the care they need;

Amendments to The Interjurisdictional Support Orders Act, which will ensure child support orders can still be enforced when a parent moves out of province;

Amendments to The Change of Name Act, which will prevent those convicted of serious crimes from changing their name;

Amendments to The Saskatchewan Firearms Act, which will protect Saskatchewan gun owners from financial liability resulting from federal firearm prohibitions;

The Building Schools Faster Act, which will require municipalities to acquire and service sufficient land for the construction of new schools;

Amendments to The Animal Protection Act, which will strengthen the protection of animals by creating a new animal welfare inspector position and establishing a code of conduct for animal protection officers;

The "From Many Peoples, Strength" Act, which will allow for the permanent recognition of special days, weeks and months to recognize the important contributions to Saskatchewan made by various cultural groups; and

The Tailgating Act, which will allow for tailgating events at Mosaic Stadium prior to Roughrider games.

Among the proposed legislation from Throne Speech 2025, Five Bills have now been passed and received royal assent:

Bill No. 25 - The Income Tax (Miscellaneous) Amendment Act, 2025;

Bill No. 26 - The Miscellaneous Statutes Repeal Act, 2025;

Bill No. 27 - The Statute Law Amendment Act, 2025;

Bill No. 28 - The Public Libraries Amendment Act, 2025; and

Bill No. 34 - The Cyberstalking and Coercive Control Act.

Highlights outside of legislation include a five year extension of the Canada-Saskatchewan Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, securing affordable child care for families and a predictable model for providers, the signing of a new multi-year funding agreement with post-secondary institutions to ensure they can continue to deliver high quality education and keep tuition affordable for students and releasing the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy that will keep energy generation reliable and affordable.

An ongoing theme outlined in the Throne Speech has been the challenges faced across the country on changing trade relationships and tariffs imposed from trading partners, including India, China and the United States. Premier Moe has met with representatives from all three of these nations over the past several weeks, including a mission to Washington DC and a meeting with Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's Minister of External Affairs. We will continue to engage alongside the federal government in working to have all tariffs removed. At the same time, Saskatchewan will continue to expand its export markets in over 160 other countries around the world.

"It has been a productive session for our government as we work to implement and roll out many of the initiatives that our party had campaigned on and were elected on in the last provincial election," Moe said. "Over the winter months, we will continue to connect with people and businesses all across our Province which we have the honour to represent."

