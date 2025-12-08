Terry Rich Highlights Emerging Risks in College Football and Sports Betting

Terry Rich on the set of "Jackpot: America's Biggest Lotto Scam"

Former Iowa Lottery CEO Terry Rich warns insider threats are evolving as sports betting surges; “Jackpot: America’s Biggest Lotto Scam” nears 1 million views

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we enter college football bowl season and sports betting surges nationwide, insider threats are evolving, and the integrity of the games is at risk.

Former Iowa Lottery CEO and President of the North American Lottery Association Terry Rich, who led the investigation into America’s largest lottery fraud, warns that the same vulnerabilities that allowed manipulation in lotteries are now emerging in locker rooms and leagues.

“Insider threats don’t disappear; they evolve,” Rich warns. “Athletes and staff face financial and reputational pressures just like lottery insiders did. Without strict integrity protocols, education programs and monitoring systems, the integrity of sports is at risk.”

With sports betting partnerships booming and recent investigations making headlines, this is a timely conversation about protecting the integrity of gaming. Rich urges leagues, regulators and operators to act now: implement safeguards, set clear standards and protect consumers before scandals erupt.

“There’s always an Eddie Tipton, that person may be wearing athletic shoes and be on a sports team. That’s why it’s so important to have stronger safeguards to stop fraud before it starts and keep games fair and honest. The integrity of sports depends on it,” Rich emphasizes.

Produced by AMS Pictures, the YouTube documentary “Jackpot: America’s Biggest Lotto Scam” (nearing one million views) dives deep into how greed and insider access infiltrated a trusted system. Rich now applies those lessons to sports betting, where temptation and opportunity create similar risks.

The Tipton case revealed that the weakest link in any gaming system isn’t the technology, it’s the human element. As sports betting grows, the same drivers – financial pressure, opportunity, and rationalization – are present among athletes, coaches and staff.

Since its release six months ago, “Jackpot: America’s Biggest Lotto Scam” has sparked national conversations about lottery security, fraud prevention and the parallels to sports betting. With more than 900,000 views and climbing toward one million by year-end, the documentary offers practical insights for regulators, operators, and fans alike.

Watch the documentary here: https://lottodoc.com.

About Terry Rich

Terry Rich is a nationally recognized gaming security and fraud prevention expert, best known for his leadership as former CEO of the Iowa Lottery and President of the North American Lottery Association. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the largest lottery fraud in U.S. history – the Hot Lotto scandal – and has since become a leading voice on safeguarding gaming systems against insider threats and deception trends.

About AMS Pictures

AMS Pictures is a Dallas-based full-service multi-media production company specializing in independent documentaries, as well as unscripted content for networks such as Lifetime, PBS, REELZ, History and many others. Original series and specials include "I Was Lorena Bobbitt," "#TextMeWhenYouGetHome," "Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection" and "I Am Alive: Surviving the Andes Plane Crash."

