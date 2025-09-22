Elaine Merk Binder, One of the Last Surviving Munchkins from THE WIZARD OF OZ, Passes Away at 94

Courtesy of Annette Phillips Elaine Merk Binder in MYSTERIES OF OZ

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elaine Merk Binder, remembered as one of the last surviving Munchkins from the beloved 1939 classic THE WIZARD OF OZ, has passed away at the age of 94. Small in stature but large in life, Binder’s story spanned from Hollywood’s Golden Age to a life of deep faith, family, and service.

Born in Rocky Ford, Colorado, on December 19, 1930, Binder moved with her family to Hollywood at age five. By age six, she was training in dance under Bud Murray, and eventually appeared in shorts for the wildly popular OUR GANG (also known as THE LITTLE RASCALS) during the Great Depression.

In 1938, Binder auditioned for MGM’s THE WIZARD OF OZ and became one of eight children selected to both sing and dance in the Munchkin ensemble. She wore a dark green dress and hat, a small but distinct touch in one of cinema’s most iconic moments. Turning eight during filming on the MGM lot, Binder studied her school lessons between takes.

Binder was most recently featured in the acclaimed documentary MYSTERIES OF OZ, where in her final interview she fondly recalled her experiences on THE WIZARD OF OZ set.

Though offered a Paramount contract as a teenager, Binder chose a different path —earning a degree from Occidental College in 1951, and a master’s degree from Cal State Los Angeles in 1953. She worked as a computer consultant for USC and First Interstate Bank, while raising two children with her husband, George Binder, whom she married in 1959. She is survived by her son George, daughter Annette, and six grandchildren.

Elaine Binder’s life was one of artistry, resilience, and devotion. She showed that even the smallest roles can leave the most enduring legacies.

