AMS Pictures Announces New Documentary AILEEN: SERIAL KILLER

A new documentary challenges everything we think we know about Aileen Wuornos.

For years, we’ve told ourselves that women can’t be evil in the same way men can. This film forces us to confront that lie.” — Kim Clemons

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After seven years in the making, AILEEN: SERIAL KILLER from AMS Pictures dares to ask the questions no one else has. Directed by Kim Clemons and Ya’Ke Smith, this powerful new documentary peels back the mythology surrounding America’s most infamous female serial killer to uncover the unsettling truths we’ve ignored for decades.

While the world has long accepted a familiar narrative — the abused drifter, the wronged woman, the reluctant killer — AILEEN: SERIAL KILLER reopens the case with fresh eyes and new revelations. The film challenges long-held assumptions about Wuornos’s life, her sexuality, and the nature of her crimes. Were her victims truly soliciting sex, or were they simply offering her a ride? Was Aileen a predator or a product of circumstance — or something far more chilling?

The documentary also pulls no punches in examining Hollywood’s role in shaping public perception. In particular, it takes aim at the Academy Award-winning film Monster, accusing it of bending facts to create sympathy where perhaps none was deserved.

But the most shocking revelations come from Wuornos’s final hours. AILEEN: SERIAL KILLER reveals what actually happened on the morning of her execution — details long obscured by official accounts and media sensationalism.

“Aileen Wuornos wasn’t misunderstood — she was terrifyingly clear,” adds Ya’Ke Smith. “The question is why we refused to believe her.”

AILEEN: SERIAL KILLER is a raw, unflinching exploration of one woman’s descent into violence and society’s desperate need to explain it away.

Is Aileen Wuornos a monster we made — or one we refuse to believe in?

Available October 24th on YouTube.

Produced by: AMS Pictures

Directed by: Kim Clemons and Ya’Ke Smith

Release: October 24th (free on YouTube)

Aileen: Serial Killer Trailer

