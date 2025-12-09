Nobis Announces Inpatient Rehabilitation Grant at The Foundation for PM&R

Empowering Innovation and Excellence in Inpatient Physiatry Through Targeted Research Funding

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis is honored to partner with the Foundation for PM&R (FPM&R) and invest in the future of medical rehabilitation and physiatry medicine with the recent $30,000 grant. The grant will support physiatric research focused on best practices, comparative effectiveness, transition of care, and inpatient rehabilitation. Qualified researchers can apply through the FPM&R website (www.foundationforpmr.org/research-grants) by the May 1, 2026, application deadline. The grant recipient is selected independently of the sponsor to protect scientific integrity.

The Foundation for PM&R - a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization - is the only organization dedicated to physiatric research. To date, over $2.5 million in research grant support has been provided, funding 160 research projects. Grant recipients used Foundation-funded findings to secure more than $28 million in additional funding; 70% of grant recipients presented their findings at a national medical society meeting; and 66% published them in a peer-reviewed journal. 100% of grant recipients from the last 10 years have continued their research.

“FPM&R appreciates Nobis’ commitment to innovative research and scientific excellence, and their generous support of this research grant. We are thrilled to offer greatly needed funding in this vital area of patient care and rehabilitation,” said Executive Director Phyllis J. Anderson, MA, of the Foundation for PM&R.

“This research grant from Nobis represents a vital step forward in improving care and outcomes for individuals facing disabling illnesses or injuries who require inpatient rehabilitation. Supporting innovative research in this field is essential to advancing physiatric medicine and patient recovery,” said Dexanne Clohan, MD, Nobis Board of Directors and a former President of the FPM&R.

About The Foundation for PM&R

The Foundation for PM&R is committed to building physiatric research capacity to advance innovation and evidence-based care for individuals with disability. Our pilot research grant programs provide funding so physiatric investigators can obtain data they use to secure large extramural grants, magnifying the impact of our donors’ dollars by 20 times. Countless advances in the field have grown out of Foundation funding. Foundation grants also support the career development of the next generation of physiatric researchers.

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and own inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has currently opened 18 hospitals, with another nine under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient Nobis hospitals.

