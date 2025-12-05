Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo leads South Africa’s delegation at the 10th International Water Regulators Forum in Bangkok, 6 to 12

Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo is set to lead South Africa’s delegation to the 10th International Water Regulators Forum (IWRF) in Bangkok, Thailand, from 06 to 12 December 2025, placing the country firmly within the global arena of water and sanitation reform.

His participation comes at a pivotal moment for South Africa, as the Department of Water and Sanitation advances amendments to key water legislation, including the National Water Act and the Water Services Act, which are central laws governing water resource protection, allocation, services delivery and regulatory oversight.

The International Water Regulators Forum is the world’s premier gathering of regulatory authorities, bringing together more than 100 high-level regulators and supervisory agencies responsible for water, sanitation, and wastewater management.

The 10th edition, themed “Building Effective and Adaptive Water and Sanitation Regulatory Frameworks for a Resilient Future,” seeks to elevate the global conversation on how countries can fortify regulatory systems to respond to climate pressures, governance challenges, and rising demands on essential water and sanitation services.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo’s leadership at this year’s Programme Committee highlights South Africa’s commitment to bold and adaptive reform. His active role will help advance critical discussions on regulatory innovation, accountability and long-term sustainability.

South Africa’s presence at the Congress will also be strengthened by the Department’s Director-General, Dr Phillips, whose extensive expertise in water governance, sector reform and climate-resilient sanitation will support and reinforce the Deputy Minister’s leadership.

Together, Deputy Minister Seitlholo and Dr Phillips form a formidable team, combining political authority with technical excellence, to advance South Africa’s priorities and elevate the country’s voice in global conversations on sustainable and adaptive water and sanitation solutions.

The broader IWA Water and Development Congress & Exhibition (WDCE), co-hosted this year by the Asian Institute of Technology, remains one of the most influential platforms shaping policy, innovation and technology across the global water sector. Building on the success of the 2023 Kigali edition, the 2025 Congress will convene nearly 3,000 experts from over 100 countries under the theme: “Water, Sanitation, and Innovation – Pathways to Progress and a Resilient Future.”

South Africa’s participation will spotlight the country’s leadership in advancing legislative reform, strengthening governance, promoting climate-resilient sanitation technologies, and forging strategic partnerships.

The Congress programme spans five critical thematic areas:

Ensuring safe drinking water through innovative treatment and supply methods

Advancing wastewater treatment and sanitation services for all

Smart and integrated water management

Enhancing utility management and operations

Strengthening governance and financial systems for long-term development

Through this engagement, the Deputy Minister will champion South Africa’s reform journey, contribute to shaping the global agenda, and explore opportunities to accelerate domestic priorities, including scaling water-efficient and climate-resilient sanitation solutions.

South Africa’s active participation reaffirms its commitment to global cooperation and sector transformation. This will ensure that resilient, equitable and sustainable water and sanitation services become a reality for all.

