Minister Buti Manamela strengthens cooperation in higher education and training at SA Mozambique BNC

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa to Maputo for the 4th South Africa Mozambique Binational Commission (BNC). As part of the BNC, Minister Manamela participated at the Council of Ministers’ meeting held on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

South Africa and Mozambique continue to engage through the Southern African Development Community Protocol on Education and Training which provides a framework for regional cooperation in addressing regional needs with respect to education and training.

A significant outcome of the BNC was the signing of an Agreement on cooperation in the field of Higher Education and Training, which establishes a formal framework for deepened cooperation between the two countries. The Agreement aims to strengthen institutions so they can support a knowledge-driven economy and help improve people’s socio-economic wellbeing.

The areas of cooperation include:

The exchange of delegations to share knowledge and experience in higher education and training systems.

Collaboration between quality assurance, evaluation, accreditation and recognition bodies to enhance the quality of higher education.

Increased sharing of information, research, and publications.

Promotion of direct partnerships between higher education institutions to advance joint research and development initiatives in areas of mutual interest as well as expand academic exchange programmes involving researchers, academics, specialists, experts, and students at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Facilitation of the exchange of policy documents, curricula, and partnership models in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, particularly for colleges, students, and lecturers.

Central to the cooperation is a shared focus on strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET). The Minister emphasized that TVET colleges are critical for equipping youth with practical skills, necessary for economic growth and development. This cooperation is therefore designed to directly improve the skills profile, employability, and entrepreneurial capacity of young people, thereby closing the skills gap and fueling economic growth in both nations.

Furthermore, the agreement will strengthen institutional linkages and build technical capacity, supporting the objectives of South Africa’s National Development Plan. Minister Manamela stressed that twinning of institutions of higher education is vital for fostering academic collaboration.

“This Agreement marks a substantial step forward in solidifying an educational partnership that promises to yield lasting benefits for skills development of citizens of both countries,” said Minister Manamela.

South Africa and Mozambique, through the respective Ministries will develop a concrete action plan to implement the Agreement, with progress to be reported at the next BNC.

