Western Cape Mobility shows its support for Gender-Based Violence survivors during 16 Days of Activism campaign

The Western Cape Mobility Department today joined the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in Athlone to honour the global 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. Staff from the Department visited the centre and handed over gift packs to residents as a gesture of solidarity, support, and hope for survivors rebuilding their lives.

Gender-based violence continues to affect countless women and children across the province, disrupting families, limiting opportunities, and creating deep emotional and economic scars. Many survivors depend on safe, reliable transport to access shelters, social services, health care and justice processes, making mobility a key enabler of safety and dignity.

“Our province cannot move forward if our women and children cannot move safely,” said Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku. “Today is a reminder that government, communities and civil society must stand together. We honour survivors, we support the essential work of organisations like the Saartjie Baartman Centre, and we commit to strengthening the mobility systems that connect people to safety, care and opportunity.”

The Saartjie Baartman Centre, one of the Western Cape’s longest-standing safe spaces for survivors, has supported more than 250 000 women and children since its establishment. Zinzi Dywati, Social Work Supervisor at the Centre, welcomed the Department’s visit. “The women in our care often arrive with nothing but their courage. Acts of kindness, no matter how small, remind them that they are seen, valued and supported. Partnerships with government play an important role in helping survivors rebuild their confidence and their futures.”

As the 16 Days campaign continues, the Department encourages residents to support survivors, report abuse, and be active champions for safer homes, communities and transport networks.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Gender-Based Violence Command Centre 0800 428 428 or dial *120*7867# for a free call back.

