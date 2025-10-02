CodeClouds Announces Launch of Enterprise Division to Deliver Scalable, High-Impact Digital Solutions

Mark Petroff, VP of Enterprise Strategy at CodeClouds

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodeClouds, a global software development and technology solutions company, has announced the official launch of CodeClouds Enterprise , a dedicated division designed to empower mid-market and large organizations with scalable, outcomes-driven digital services.Building on more than fifteen years of experience delivering custom development, integrations, and support for clients worldwide, CodeClouds Enterprise brings together specialized teams, advanced delivery models, and a strong focus on value optimization. The new division is designed to help enterprises accelerate innovation, reduce costs, and modernize their technology ecosystems while maintaining business continuity.“Our focus extends beyond development,” Brian Hill,Co-Founder and President of CodeClouds states. “We solve complex business problems through strategic technology solutions.” This approach has driven CodeClouds’ growth from a team of 25 to a global workforce of over 600 professionals.The company’s recent expansion into enterprise services underscores a deliberate strategy to meet the evolving needs of large organizations undergoing digital transformation. With a refined development process and scalable infrastructure, CodeClouds is positioned to support enterprise clients during rapid change and increased demand. The enterprise division is designed to simplify complexity, accelerate innovation, and deliver measurable business outcomes.Mark Petroff was brought on board as the Vice President of Enterprise Strategy at CodeClouds to help the company expand its service offerings into the small and medium enterprise (SME) space. CodeClouds is a technology services company that has grown from a small startup in 2012 to an organization with over 600 employees. Mark’s role involves strategically positioning the company to serve enterprise clients as well as developing new service offerings, building out the team, and helping CodeClouds transition from its current markets into more enterprise technology solutions.Key Features of CodeClouds EnterpriseEnd-to-End Solutions: Full-spectrum services from custom software development to API integration, enterprise systems modernization, and digital product innovation.Agile Delivery at Scale: A unique Value Optimized Agile (VOA) methodology designed to maximize ROI, improve time-to-market, and deliver continuous results.Flexible Engagement Models: Onshore, offshore, and hybrid resourcing options tailored to enterprise needs.Cross-Industry Expertise: Proven experience across finance, healthcare, retail, SaaS, and other high-growth industries. Dedicated Enterprise Teams : Specialized engineers, architects, and consultants focused exclusively on large-scale projects.The launch of CodeClouds Enterprise comes at a time when organizations are seeking reliable partners to help navigate the complexities of AI adoption, legacy system modernization, cybersecurity, and integration of new digital products

