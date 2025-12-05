Poll by George Magazine Indicates Significant Public Support for the Trump Cabinet

George Magazine Trump Cabinet Performance Poll

New polling data from George Magazine reveals strong public support for the members of the Trump Cabinet.

This poll reflects a clear mandate from our readers, The Cabinet’s performance is not just being watched, it’s being affirmed. Voters see strength, clarity, and purpose in the current team.” — Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of George Magazine

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent George Magazine poll reveals overwhelming public approval for President Trump’s current Cabinet, with 66% of respondents declaring that “they are all doing an amazing job.” The poll, conducted online with a sample size of 2,000, reflects confidence in key figures such as RFK Jr., Marco Rubio, Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Pete Hegseth.The poll asked:From RFK, JR. and Marco Rubio, to Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and Pete Hegseth, how do you feel President Trump’s Cabinet is doing so far, performance wise?🟩 Key Findings:• 67%: “They are all doing an amazing job.”• 28%: “Mixed results. Some are good. Some need to go!”• 4%: “Could be better IF… (put suggestion in the comments.)”• 1%: “Horrible. Scrap them all and start over.”“This poll reflects a clear mandate from our readers,” said Gene, Editor in Chief of George Magazine. “The Cabinet’s performance is not just being watched, it’s being affirmed. Our audience sees strength, clarity, and purpose in the current leadership team.”George Magazine has featured cover interviews with Republicans like Mike Huckabee, Independents like Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Democrats like Marianne Williamson.The magazine had also interviewed Marla Maples who had told George Magazine before the 2024 election that she supported her ex-husband Donald Trump for President.“Despite featuring voices from across the political spectrum, a large percentage of our readers are center right leaning,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine. “This poll shows that many of the MAGA crowd still heavily supports President Trump.”The poll was conducted on December 4, and this was after there was strong media scrutiny on Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding the bombing of an alleged Venezuelan drug ferrying boatThis poll was also after Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended FBI Director Kash Patel on the official U.S. Press Secretary’s social media account on reports that the President was unhappy with him.The George Magazine Poll can be found here: https://georgemagazine.com/ The poll will remain up and active for another week.

