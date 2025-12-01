The American Pulse Podcast Hits 100 Episodes

The Americans Pulse Podcast 100 Image on AmericanPulseTV.com

American Pulse Podcast, hosted by Dave Blaze and Gene Ho, has officially crossed the 100-episode threshold

HOT SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Pulse Podcast , found at AmericanPulseTV.com , hosted by Dave Blaze and Gene Ho, has officially crossed the 100-episode threshold, marking 100 shows of unapologetic commentary, political mettle, and cultural pulse-checking.Launched with the tagline “Not Just Politics As Usual,” the show has lived up to its promise and then some. The half hour weekly show is the marque program for George Magazine and its online platform American Pulse TV.George Magazine has featured cover interviews from Mike Huckabee, Marla Maples, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Marianne Williamson. However, with it’s “Not Just Politics As Usual”, the magazine has also interviewed people in sports and movies.“American Pulse Podcast is no different,” said show host Gene Ho. “We even interviewed Hall of Fame MMA fighter Randy Couture on our show.”However, hard cutting politics is still the heartbeat of the show. The show is unscripted and cuts into the real reason why a certain news event is happening.The show is right leaning but dramatically departs from, what the show hosts call, the “Maga Influencer Network” talking points.“We’re not going to parrot what all the "Maga Influencer Network" people say,” said co host Dave Blaze. “We are the true independent voice, and we do not get their 4am talking points that they then share down their network pyramid.”American Pulse Podcast is available exclusively on AmericanPulseTV.com. The platform is owned by George Magazine, so the show is uncensored.Even the commercials on the show only advertise products available on GeorgeMagazine.com leaving the show with no pressure to placate advertisers.“This is truly an independent platform,” said Ho. “We are not beholden to an outside source that dictates what we can and can’t say.”For more information:GeorgeMagazine.comAmericanPulseTV.com

