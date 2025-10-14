Submit Release
George Magazine Unveils the World’s First MONTHLY Hardcover Magazine

— Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine
LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Magazine is rewriting the rules of print media with the debut of the world’s first monthly hardcover magazine, beginning with Issue 36, titled “The Beginning of Wisdom.” This landmark edition features David Stelzer, Rory Feek, and Joel Salatin - three visionary voices leading the charge in homesteading, faith, and American renewal.

George Magazine isn’t just a magazine. It’s a movement.

This beautiful magazine, bound in hardcover and authenticated with a hologram sticker, each Collector’s Edition is individually numbered, with only 1,200 copies available worldwide. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Issue 36 Highlights:

• The New American Pioneers: Homesteading and Cultivating the Future
• From Digital Gold to a Tokenized World
• The Unseen Atlas: Women Over 55 in the Sandwich Generation
• Prayer and the Christian
• The Paradox of the Open Gate: America’s Immigration Dilemma
• iQuit: Are “Dumb Phones” the Smarter Choice?

This bold new hardcover format honors the legacy of George Magazine while forging a tactile, collectible future for journalism. It’s a return to substance, beauty, and permanence in a world of disposable media.

Gene Ho
George Online, LLC
+1 914-510-2329
