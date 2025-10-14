George Magazine Unveils the World’s First MONTHLY Hardcover Magazine
George Magazine Issue 36, Collector’s Edition: Now Available
George Magazine isn’t just a magazine. It’s a movement.
This beautiful magazine, bound in hardcover and authenticated with a hologram sticker, each Collector’s Edition is individually numbered, with only 1,200 copies available worldwide. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Issue 36 Highlights:
• The New American Pioneers: Homesteading and Cultivating the Future
• From Digital Gold to a Tokenized World
• The Unseen Atlas: Women Over 55 in the Sandwich Generation
• Prayer and the Christian
• The Paradox of the Open Gate: America’s Immigration Dilemma
• iQuit: Are “Dumb Phones” the Smarter Choice?
This bold new hardcover format honors the legacy of George Magazine while forging a tactile, collectible future for journalism. It’s a return to substance, beauty, and permanence in a world of disposable media.
Subscribe now and be part of history:
https://georgemagazine.com/subscribe-george-magazine/
