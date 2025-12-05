SAVE THE DATE: Armstrong eyes Jan. 21 as tentative date for special legislative session

Focus of session will be appropriating federal funds for Rural Health Transformation Program; HHS awaiting official notice of funding award

Gov. Kelly Armstrong today informed legislative leaders that he has identified Jan. 21 as the tentative date for a special session of the 69th Legislative Assembly to act on anticipated federal funding for North Dakota’s Rural Health Transformation Program.

North Dakota submitted its funding application to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) on Nov. 3. The application outlines how the state will invest more than $500 million over five years to strengthen rural health care by improving access, quality and outcomes for North Dakotans in rural communities. CMS is expected to announce award decisions by Dec. 31.

The Legislature must appropriate the dollars before they can be spent. Armstrong worked with legislative leaders to identify the tentative dates for the special session. Once the state receives notice of the funding award from CMS, the governor will issue an executive order officially convening the Legislature for the special session.

“We have an incredible opportunity to strengthen and reshape rural health care in North Dakota through the Rural Health Transformation Program,” Armstrong said. “I appreciate the collaboration with legislative leadership and look forward to a special session laser-focused on the task at hand – appropriating these federal dollars in the most efficient and effective way possible to improve the well-being of our citizens.”

The Rural Health Transformation Program was signed into law as part of the federal Working Families Tax Cut Act. It empowers North Dakota to reimagine how rural health care is delivered and create innovative, lasting solutions that meet the needs of local communities.

The state’s application centers on four strategic initiatives: strengthening and stabilizing rural health workforce; making North Dakota healthy again with preventive care and healthy eating; bringing high-quality health care closer to home; and connecting technology, data and providers for a stronger North Dakota.

The application was shaped predominantly from stakeholder feedback and support from North Dakota lawmakers. To gather input, North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) launched a 30-day survey that received more than 1,200 responses and hosted three listening sessions attended by over 300 participants.

The federal law appropriates $50 billion over five years, splitting half equally among all states. The other half will be given to states based on their applications and metrics that show where the funding can make the biggest health impact in rural communities.

To learn more about the Rural Health Transformation Program and to review the state’s application, visit hhs.nd.gov/rural-health-transformation.