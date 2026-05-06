Armstrong, other leaders provide updates on Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library opening and summer events in Medora

MEDORA, N.D. – State, federal and community leaders gathered in Medora today to outline preparations for one of North Dakota’s most significant tourism seasons, including the July 4, 2026, opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and ND250 celebrations across the state.

Gov. Kelly Armstrong highlighted the importance of coordinated planning ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring a safe, well‑managed holiday weekend.

“The opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library on our nation’s 250th birthday is a moment that will bring people from across the country to the North Dakota Badlands that shaped a president,” Armstrong said. “We want residents and guests to enjoy this celebration and ND250 events across our state safely and confidently, and our agencies are working closely with partners to ensure resources are ready.”

Armstrong also reaffirmed his April 7 executive order directing state agencies to prepare personnel and resources to support America 250 events, including the library opening.

The governor recently proclaimed May 3‑9 as North Dakota Travel and Tourism Week, recognizing the importance of the travel and tourism industry to the state and the impact it has on communities statewide.

Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman shared updates on visitation trends and the economic impact of North Dakota’s travel sector.

Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Executive Director Robbie Lauf detailed opening‑day plans, including immersive exhibits and a first‑of‑its‑kind 1,776‑drone show.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park Superintendent Rachel Daniels announced the reopening of the South Unit Scenic Loop Road and free park entrance July 3–5.

And Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation CEO Clarence Sitter highlighted Medora’s A250 Week, a July 2–5 festival featuring free programming and special experiences tied to the holiday weekend.

For more information on the upcoming festivities taking place around the grand opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, go to https://www.trlibrary.com and https://www.medora.com/america250.

Video of today’s press conference is available on YouTube.

Click Here for Medora A250 Media Assets