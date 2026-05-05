Armstrong waives hours of service for haulers of fertilizer to help farmers facing delays

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today signed an executive order declaring an emergency and granting a waiver of hours of service for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting agricultural inputs including dry and liquid fertilizer, anhydrous ammonia, pesticides and seed.

Severe supply issues resulting from Midwestern states using the same resources for fertilizer are causing logistical challenges and placing a strain on the state’s anhydrous supply, causing delays for farmers during the cereal grain and crop planting seasons and potentially impacting crop yields and the broader ag economy. State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring requested the hours of service waiver to ensure fertilizer and other ag inputs are available to growers when needed during this important time frame.

The emergency order will remain in effect for 14 days. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.