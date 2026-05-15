Armstrong appoints Phil Davis to serve as interim executive director of Job Service North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today announced he has appointed Workforce Service Director Phil Davis to serve as interim executive director of Job Service North Dakota when current Executive Director Pat Bertagnolli retires June 12.

Davis joined Job Service North Dakota in 2007 as an industry liaison and was promoted in 2008 to customer service area manager for the central and western parts of North Dakota, overseeing the daily operations of six Job Service workforce centers. He was promoted to workforce service director in 2019, overseeing all nine workforce centers across the state as well as another unit that administers 15 different workforce programs.

A Mandan native, Davis enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school and spent 21 years in the Air Force as an air traffic controller, serving at several air bases across the world including in Iraq. While in the military, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and aviation management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Job Service North Dakota has approximately 159 full-time team members, 76 temporary employees and a biennial budget of $79.1 million to manage multiple federal grants for workforce and unemployment services.