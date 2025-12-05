Reimagine Policing Scholarship Extends Application Deadline to May 31, 2026

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired LAPD Lieutenant and author Jeff Wenninger has officially extended the application deadline for the Reimagine Policing Scholarship to May 31, 2026, allowing students additional time to apply for a share of $30,000 in academic awards dedicated to the future of ethical and compassionate policing.In an effort to expand opportunities for emerging leaders, Wenninger recently doubled his personal scholarship commitment, now offering $15,000 in undergraduate awards and an additional $15,000 in graduate-level awards for students pursuing studies related to public safety, criminal justice reform, community advocacy, and forward-thinking models of policing. The scholarship is open to applicants across all academic disciplines, encouraging diverse perspectives and innovative ideas for a more accountable, effective, and community-centered approach to law enforcement.Rooted in the principles outlined in Wenninger’s book, On Thin Ice: An LAPD Veteran’s Journey to Reimagine Policing, the scholarship invites students to submit original essays exploring new frameworks for trust-building, accountability, and leadership within public safety. Three undergraduate recipients and three graduate recipients will be selected, with awards granted based on thought leadership, creativity, and courage in envisioning a new path forward.Applications remain open through May 31, 2026 and may be submitted online through the official submission portal.

