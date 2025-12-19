Shaanti Launches Holiday Wellness Campaign With On-Demand Masterclass “Your Body’s Operating System”

Most wellness advice fails because it treats everyone the same” — Arjita Sethi

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaanti , a modern wellness platform co-created by Ayurveda wellness educator and former physiotherapist Arjita Sethi and technology leader Anshul Dhawan, has launched its Holiday Wellness Campaign with a new on-demand masterclass titled “Your Body’s Operating System: A Modern Professional’s Guide to Ayurvedic Wellness.” This masterclass is led by Sethi and is designed to help high-performing professionals understand their unique Ayurvedic body type and apply that insight to daily routines supporting energy, stress management, sleep, nutrition, and long-term vitality. The campaign is hosted virtually through the Shaanti platform and is available on demand at findshaanti.com.The Holiday Wellness Campaign was created in response to rising burnout among modern professionals, particularly during the post-holiday and New Year transition. Rather than promoting rigid resolutions or one-size-fits-all wellness trends, Shaanti’s approach focuses on understanding the body first. The masterclass serves as a foundational educational experience, offering clarity and personalization before behavior change, and acts as the entry point into the Shaanti Membership without relying on discounts or short-term incentives.“Most wellness advice fails because it treats everyone the same,” said Arjita Sethi, Co-creator of Shaanti. “This masterclass is about helping people understand how their body actually works, so they can stop guessing and start making decisions that truly support their health.” Anshul Dhawan, Co-creator and Technology Lead, added, “Shaanti exists at the intersection of ancient wisdom and modern technology. By combining Ayurveda with thoughtful tech design, we’re making personalized wellness easier to understand, easier to access, and easier to sustain.”Participants in the masterclass gain a clear understanding of how their Ayurvedic body type influences energy, stress, digestion, and sleep, along with practical strategies tailored to demanding professional schedules, followed by an exclusive invite to Shaanti AI, a 24/7 Ayurveda companion that helps you with all your wellness decisions based on your Ayurvedic Body type and your current season of life. The campaign reinforces Shaanti’s positioning as a leader in personalized, modern Ayurvedic wellness by emphasizing sustainability, education, and long-term transformation over quick fixes. Looking ahead, Shaanti plans to expand its platform with additional personalized resources, live workshops, community-based support, and future corporate wellness offerings designed to help professionals sustain performance without sacrificing health.

