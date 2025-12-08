Veronica Beard Nashville Hosts VB Gives Back Shopping Event in Support of TinySuperheroes

At TinySuperheroes, we believe every child deserves to feel strong, brave, and seen” — Erika Sinner

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veronica Beard Nashville will host a special VB Gives Back shopping event on Wednesday, December 10 from 5–7 PM, celebrating the strength and courage of children facing medical challenges and raising support for TinySuperheroes , a nonprofit dedicated to empowering young patients through the transformative power of play. The event is co-hosted by Brielle Cotterman and Erika Sinner, who invite the Nashville community to shop for a cause at the Veronica Beard boutique located in Hill Center Green Hills, 4017 Hillsboro Pike.During the evening, Veronica Beard will generously donate 15% of event proceeds to TinySuperheroes, helping provide superhero capes and programming to children in hospitals across the country. For supporters unable to attend in person, phone orders may be placed by calling (615) 932-7415, and purchases will still be included in the event’s giveback total.“At TinySuperheroes, we believe every child deserves to feel strong, brave, and seen. Partnering with an iconic and influential brand like Veronica Beard brings that belief to life in a powerful way. Their generosity fuels our mission, advances our clinical impact in children’s hospitals, and reminds kids everywhere that their bravery is something to be celebrated. We are honored to stand alongside a brand that leads with such heart.” says Erica Sinner, TinySuperheros CEO.Founded with the belief that courage deserves to be recognized, TinySuperheroes provides custom capes and milestone patches that transform medical journeys into powerful stories of resilience helping children feel empowered, supported, and never alone. Through hospital partnerships, family activation programs, and community sponsorship, TinySuperheroes serves kids nationwide, bringing connection, confidence, and joy to those who battle big things every day. Learn more at TinySuperheroes.com.Guests are kindly asked to RSVP to NashvilleRSVP@veronicabeard.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.