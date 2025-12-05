Businesses Adopt DriveSafe Online 7-Minute Microlearning to Reduce Preventable Fleet Incidents and Cut Insurance Costs

DriveSafe Online saves money, saves lives. DriveSafe Online mobile friendly courses for fleet training anytime anywhere.

With a single backing crash costing fleets more than $8,000, microlearning training corrects small driver mistakes before they become big expenses.

Microlearning reinforces safety habits and managers are seeing fewer preventable incidents as a result.” — Patrick Mileham

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Non-fatal fleet crashes cost employers more than $72 billion annually in property damage, lost productivity, and rising insurance premiums. With preventable low-speed incidents accounting for a significant share of these losses, company managers are turning to a proven solution to curb those expenses. DriveSafe Online Microlearning Modules are designed to improve everyday driving behavior and can be completed in just seven minutes or less.DriveSafe Online, a trusted leader in online defensive driving and fleet safety training, announced today that companies across HVAC, plumbing, utilities, healthcare, and delivery services are adopting its microlearning modules to address everyday driving mistakes that lead to expensive repairs and lost production time.Low-speed collisions such as mirror scrapes, backing bumps, and curb strikes rarely make headlines, but can create ongoing expenses that add up quickly:• A single backing collision can exceed $8,000 in repair and downtime costs.• Insurance premiums may rise after one at-fault incident.• Fleet downtime disrupts appointments, delays service windows, and reduces revenue.DriveSafe Online microlearning modules focus on one skill at a time including backing awareness, following distance, distracted-moment avoidance, weather hazards, and more. These incidents aren’t catastrophic, but they are chronic, and chronic problems are costly.“Seven minutes is enough time to focus on one skill,” said Patrick Mileham, Director of Editorial Development at DriveSafe Online. “It’s long enough to review specific high-risk behavior and short enough that drivers actually complete the training. Microlearning reinforces safety habits and managers are seeing fewer preventable incidents as a result.”The short modules also pair with telematics systems, allowing supervisors to assign targeted lessons based on real driver behavior patterns. The result is a closed training loop that turns telematics alerts into actionable, measurable improvement.Read more about microlearning: How to Prevent Collisions Using 7-Minute Microlearning Modules The DriveSafe Online Microlearning Library is now available to fleets nationwide, with new modules added regularly. Learn about microlearning and the Drip Training Method, review the list of available microlearning titles, or request a custom quote for your business at DriveSafeOnline.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.