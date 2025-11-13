DriveSafe Online New Jersey Defensive Driving Course Helps Drivers Reduce Points and Earn Insurance Discounts

DriveSafe Online saves money, saves lives. DriveSafe Online courses are 100% online for easy viewing.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 25 percent of all roadway deaths in New Jersey involve drivers traveling at unsafe speeds. Garden State police issued more than 2.1 million traffic citations in a single year.New Jersey drivers who receive speeding tickets often face higher insurance rates, points added to their driving records, and an increased risk of license suspension. To help address these issues, DriveSafe Online now offers a New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC)-approved Defensive Driving Course designed to educate drivers about safe driving practices and provide a way to reduce penalties associated with violations.State-Approved Defensive Driving for New Jersey MotoristsThe DriveSafe Online New Jersey Defensive Driving Course is available entirely online. It meets all state requirements and provides information that helps drivers recognize and correct risky behavior. The course includes modules on speed control, following distance, reaction time, and situational awareness.Completion of the course offers many benefits to eligible drivers:• Remove up to two-points on their New Jersey driving record• Earn potential 10% insurance discount• Receive at no extra charge a certificate of completion accepted by the New Jersey MVC and most insurance providersDrivers can access the video-based, interactive program at any time from any computer or mobile device.Preventing Speed-Related CrashesUnsafe speed leads to hundreds of crashes on New Jersey’s highways, county routes, and local streets. Most occur in ordinary conditions and could be prevented through improved awareness and safer driving habits.“Our MVC-approved DriveSafe Online course gives drivers who live in Newark, Jersey City, Trenton, or anywhere in New Jersey an easy and direct way to reduce points and possibly qualify for lower insurance premiums,” said DriveSafe Online’s Vice President of Vertical Markets Dean Fouquet. “Millions of people have viewed our online training programs, which have earned industry awards for Best Content, Best Advance in Technology, and Best Innovation. We’re excited to add the New Jersey Defensive Driving Course to our growing library of online programs.”Course EnrollmentThe DriveSafe Online New Jersey Defensive Driving Course is open for enrollment with simple registration that takes only a few minutes. Businesses and fleet managers can take advantage of special group pricing, offering an efficient way to train multiple employees, maintain compliance, and reduce crash-related expenses through consistent, high-quality driver education.Visit our demo site to test drive one of our defensive driving courses. Visit DriveSafe Online to learn more about the state-approved New Jersey Defensive Driving Course.

