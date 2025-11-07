6,400 Deaths a Year: DriveSafe Online Discusses How to Stop Drowsy Driving with Mazda Safety Expert

DriveSafe Online saves money, saves lives. DriveSafe Online mobile friendly courses for fleet training anytime anywhere.

DriveSafe Online speaks with Mazda’s Director of Vehicle Safety Strategy about the deadly impact of drowsy driving and how drivers can prevent crashes.

Technology can help detect inattentiveness and prompt drivers to take breaks, but education and self-awareness remain critical.” — Jennifer Morrison

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 6,400 people die each year in crashes linked to drowsy driving, a threat that’s just as dangerous as drunk or distracted driving.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that drowsy driving contributes to roughly 100,000 police-reported crashes each year, costing more than $12.5 billion in losses. Yet nearly 60% of drivers surveyed admit they have driven so tired they struggled to keep their eyes open. And drivers who sleep fewer than five hours are often considered unfit to drive DriveSafe Online’s latest article explores the dangers of fatigue behind the wheel and shares expert insight from Jennifer Morrison, Director of Vehicle Safety Strategy at Mazda USA. A former Investigator-in-Charge at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Morrison explains how advanced safety technology and better driver awareness can work together to reduce fatigue-related crashes.Drawing on her background investigating highway fatalities before joining Mazda, Morrison says technology can help keep drivers safe, but awareness must come first.“Fatigue impairs reaction time, judgment, and awareness just like alcohol,” says Morrison. “Technology can help detect inattentiveness and prompt drivers to take breaks, but education and self-awareness remain critical.”Morrison also highlights how systems like Mazda’s Driver Attention Alert, Lane Departure Warning, and Radar Cruise Control act as safety nets when fatigue sets in, while stressing that “no system can replace a well-rested, alert driver.”Visit DriveSafeOnline.org to read the full interview and discover eight practical ways to recognize fatigue, stay alert, and protect yourself and your passengers on every trip.Don’t wait for a wake-up call. The best defense against fatigue is preparation. DriveSafe Online’s 100% online courses teach practical strategies to recognize fatigue, manage distractions, and make smarter decisions on the road.

