LOUISVILLE , KY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mallard Hall Estate announces Deck the Hall , Kentucky’s premier holiday marketplace and immersive seasonal celebration, taking place Sunday, December 7, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM (ET) at 18701 Shelbyville Rd in Fisherville, Kentucky. This luxurious, invite-worthy event blends artisan shopping, culinary indulgence, bourbon culture, festive entertainment, and philanthropy, all set amid the historic elegance of Mallard Hall. Designed as a sensory holiday experience, Deck the Hall invites guests to explore Kentucky craftsmanship in a setting that elevates the joy and nostalgia of the season.Guests will enjoy signature experiences such as the Jeptha Creed Distillery Fireside Bourbon Garden, Ember & Ash Mobile Cigar Lounge, and a live plasma-cutting art workshop by Jeanine Beaver, offering hands-on participation. Holiday nostalgia comes to life with a rare White Christmas memorabilia exhibit curated by Heather French Henry, along with a 1947 vintage pickup truck transformed into a festive photo studio made for social-ready moments. More than 20 artisans will showcase apparel, home décor, handmade gifts, gourmet goods, and personalized holiday items.Culinary and beverage offerings include oysters and smoked salmon from Highland Fish Market, bespoke cocktails by Make & Muddle, hot cocoa and seasonal bites from House of Marigold, and cookies and coffee from Please & Thank You. Additional artisan workshops feature candle and bath-salt crafting with Little Mount Lavender and personalized gift engraving with Lime & Lilly Calligraphy. Live holiday music and festive décor will fill the estate, creating an enchanting atmosphere for guests of all ages. Tickets are $47 for adults and $25 for children under 12, including estate entry, tastings, appetizers, curated experiences, and vendor access.A portion of event proceeds will benefit the Shelby County Humane Society, helping provide care and support for animals during the winter season. Mallard Hall Estate welcomes media coverage and offers access to artisan workshops, distillery partners, vendor stories, curated tastings, and philanthropic features. Deck the Hall reimagines holiday celebration by blending southern sophistication, handcrafted artistry, elevated culinary and bourbon experiences, and meaningful community impact, making it a compelling feature for outlets covering luxury lifestyle, holiday culture, Kentucky artisans, or philanthropic initiatives.

