Carolina Panthers Coach Pat McPherson Chooses TinySuperheroes for His 2025 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign
My Cause My Cleats allows NFL players and coaches to showcase a cause close to their hearts by wearing custom designed cleats during Week 13 games, spotlighting missions that create real impact in communities across the country.
Coach McPherson learned about TinySuperheroes earlier this year and felt a deep connection
between the resilience he sees in NFL athletes and the power and courage displayed daily by
children fighting medical battles.
“When I learned about TinySuperheroes and saw what these kids overcome, I knew
immediately this was the cause I wanted to represent,” said Coach McPherson. “Their courage
is inspiring. It is an honor to stand with them.”
TinySuperheroes Chief Empathy Officer Erika Sinner shared her gratitude for this partnership.
“Having Coach McPherson represent our kids is deeply meaningful,” said Sinner. “NFL athletes
battle for every inch on the field. Our TinySuperheroes battle through treatments, procedures,
and the unknowns they never asked for. The heart it takes is the same. The shared mindset of
courage and resilience connects them. To see a Panthers coach lacing up for them reminds
these kids their strength is real and recognized.”
A Design Made With Heart
The custom TinySuperheroes cleats for Coach McPherson are being created using real
TinySuperheroes badges. The same milestone patches earned by children throughout their
clinical journeys. These badges represent courage, strength, and hope, and their inclusion on
the cleats honors the superhero spirit at the core of the mission.
TinySuperheroes and the Panthers are also exploring opportunities to bring joy and connection
to hospitals in North Carolina through visits, cape activations, and a special edition “Keep
Pounding” TinySuperheroes patch that kids can proudly wear on their capes.
A Movement Bigger Than a Game
TinySuperheroes sends capes to children facing illness, disability, or medical battles and
activates hospital programs nationwide that celebrate and support kids with courage, strength,
and hope. Every cape affirms a child’s identity as powerful, brave, and extraordinary.
“We have kids in hospitals watching these games,” said Sinner. “For them to look at the screen
and see a Panthers coach wearing cleats covered with the same badges they have on their
capes is pure magic. It reminds them their strength is real, their story matters, and they are not
alone in their fight.”
Join the Movement
TinySuperheroes invites NFL fans, Panthers Nation, and communities across the country to join
the mission.
To sponsor a cape and activate a superhero visit: www.tinysuperheroes.com
About TinySuperheroes
TinySuperheroes is a nonprofit organization that empowers children facing illness or disability
by sending them personalized superhero capes and uniting them in a global community of
courage, strength, and hope. Through hospital programs, donor supported activations, and
storytelling, TinySuperheroes helps children see their own bravery and reminds the world that
every child deserves to be seen, celebrated, and supported.
Brielle Cotterman
Influential Leader Agency
+ 17657760492
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.