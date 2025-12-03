Carolina Panthers Coach Pat McPherson Chooses TinySuperheroes for His 2025 'My Cause My Cleats' Campaign

When I learned about TinySuperheroes and saw what these kids overcome, I knew immediately this was the cause I wanted to represent” — Coach Pat McPherson

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TinySuperheroes , a national nonprofit that empowers children facing medical challenges through superhero capes and community, is honored to announce that Carolina Panthers Tight Ends Coach Pat McPherson has selected TinySuperheroes as his cause for this year’s NFL My Cause My Cleats campaign.My Cause My Cleats allows NFL players and coaches to showcase a cause close to their hearts by wearing custom designed cleats during Week 13 games, spotlighting missions that create real impact in communities across the country.Coach McPherson learned about TinySuperheroes earlier this year and felt a deep connectionbetween the resilience he sees in NFL athletes and the power and courage displayed daily bychildren fighting medical battles.“When I learned about TinySuperheroes and saw what these kids overcome, I knewimmediately this was the cause I wanted to represent,” said Coach McPherson. “Their courageis inspiring. It is an honor to stand with them.”TinySuperheroes Chief Empathy Officer Erika Sinner shared her gratitude for this partnership.“Having Coach McPherson represent our kids is deeply meaningful,” said Sinner. “NFL athletesbattle for every inch on the field. Our TinySuperheroes battle through treatments, procedures,and the unknowns they never asked for. The heart it takes is the same. The shared mindset ofcourage and resilience connects them. To see a Panthers coach lacing up for them remindsthese kids their strength is real and recognized.”A Design Made With HeartThe custom TinySuperheroes cleats for Coach McPherson are being created using realTinySuperheroes badges. The same milestone patches earned by children throughout theirclinical journeys. These badges represent courage, strength, and hope, and their inclusion onthe cleats honors the superhero spirit at the core of the mission.TinySuperheroes and the Panthers are also exploring opportunities to bring joy and connectionto hospitals in North Carolina through visits, cape activations, and a special edition “KeepPounding” TinySuperheroes patch that kids can proudly wear on their capes.A Movement Bigger Than a GameTinySuperheroes sends capes to children facing illness, disability, or medical battles andactivates hospital programs nationwide that celebrate and support kids with courage, strength,and hope. Every cape affirms a child’s identity as powerful, brave, and extraordinary.“We have kids in hospitals watching these games,” said Sinner. “For them to look at the screenand see a Panthers coach wearing cleats covered with the same badges they have on theircapes is pure magic. It reminds them their strength is real, their story matters, and they are notalone in their fight.”Join the MovementTinySuperheroes invites NFL fans, Panthers Nation, and communities across the country to jointhe mission.To sponsor a cape and activate a superhero visit: www.tinysuperheroes.com About TinySuperheroesTinySuperheroes is a nonprofit organization that empowers children facing illness or disabilityby sending them personalized superhero capes and uniting them in a global community ofcourage, strength, and hope. Through hospital programs, donor supported activations, andstorytelling, TinySuperheroes helps children see their own bravery and reminds the world thatevery child deserves to be seen, celebrated, and supported.

