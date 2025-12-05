Submit Release
Euclid Avenue Reopening to Through Traffic in Pierre

Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294  

PIERRE, S.D. – At approximately 6 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, Pierre Street, Pleasant Avenue, and Euclid Avenue will be reopened to through vehicular traffic in Pierre. Remaining sidewalk work will continue in the coming weeks on north Pierre Street, Pleasant Drive, and Euclid Avenue from Prospect Avenue through Broadway Avenue. Pedestrian detours will remain in place until the sidewalks are completed. 

The traveling public should proceed through the work zone at a reduced speed and be alert for construction workers and equipment as the contractor continues to work adjacent to traffic.

Find additional information and maps for this project on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/euclid.

For updates on MAJOR traffic changes on the Euclid reconstruction project, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text "EUCLID" to 605-566-4041. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time. 

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

