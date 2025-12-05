Euclid Avenue Reopening to Through Traffic in Pierre

For Immediate Release:

PIERRE, S.D. – At approximately 6 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, Pierre Street, Pleasant Avenue, and Euclid Avenue will be reopened to through vehicular traffic in Pierre. Remaining sidewalk work will continue in the coming weeks on north Pierre Street, Pleasant Drive, and Euclid Avenue from Prospect Avenue through Broadway Avenue. Pedestrian detours will remain in place until the sidewalks are completed.

The traveling public should proceed through the work zone at a reduced speed and be alert for construction workers and equipment as the contractor continues to work adjacent to traffic.

