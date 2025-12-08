Ingenovis Health Names Jason Embick the Company’s First Chief Accounting Officer

Jason Embick

Ingenovis Health announced the appointment of Jason Embick as the company’s first Chief Accounting Officer.

I’m eager to join Ingenovis Health at such a pivotal time in its growth.” — Jason Embick

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenovis Health , a leading home for healthcare talent, today announced the appointment of Jason Embick as the company’s first Chief Accounting Officer, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Embick will be responsible for fortifying the organization’s financial foundation and supporting its continued growth and commitment to operational excellence.Embick brings more than 25 years of experience across public accounting, media and entertainment, and industrial staffing. Most recently, he served as Chief Accounting Officer for TrueBlue, a publicly traded workforce solutions company with approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, where he led the accounting, global shared services, SEC reporting, tax, procurement, and finance automation functions. Prior to TrueBlue, he held senior finance roles at The Walt Disney Company, contributing to major acquisitions and modernization efforts, and at Ticketmaster, where he led critical accounting functions during its merger with Live Nation.“A strong, scalable accounting function is essential to our ability to provide our clinicians and clients with best-in-class service,” said Michael Flaim, Chief Financial Officer, Ingenovis Health. “Jason’s depth of experience in complex, high-growth organizations, combined with his passion for building high-performing teams and modernizing financial operations, makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team.”As Chief Accounting Officer, Embick will oversee all aspects of corporate accounting, financial reporting, technical accounting, and key elements of finance transformation. He will play a central role in advancing shared services, enhancing controls and processes, and supporting Ingenovis Health’s long-term strategy as it continues to scale and innovate across its family of brands.“I’m eager to join Ingenovis Health at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said Embick. “The company’s mission to build a home for healthcare talent, combined with its strong portfolio of brands, presents a tremendous opportunity to elevate financial operations in ways that support both strategic ambition and day-to-day execution.”About Ingenovis HealthIngenovis Health is an ingenious healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers customized workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands—including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution, and Corazon—as well as its workforce solutions brand, Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO), Ingenovis provides purpose-driven workforce solutions across the United States. Learn more at

