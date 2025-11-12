Ingenovis Health CEO Honored in Cincinnati Magazine’s Cincinnati 300

Ben Mirtes

Benjamin Mirtes recognized among Cincinnati’s most influential business leaders

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenovis Health revealed today that the company’s CEO, Benjamin Mirtes , was recognized by Cincinnati Magazine on its prestigious Cincinnati 300 list for 2025, highlighting the region’s most influential business leaders. This annual honor spotlights executives who are driving growth and innovation across Greater Cincinnati and shaping the future of the area’s business community.Cincinnati Magazine, known as the premier guide to the people, organizations, and issues behind the headlines in Northern Ohio, curates the Cincinnati 300 as a highly selective recognition of the men and women who propel the city and region forward. Leaders are recognized in more than 40 business categories that define the dynamic and thriving business climate of Greater Cincinnati.As the CEO of Ingenovis Health, a national top healthcare workforce solutions provider, Ben Mirtes was selected for this honor based on driving forward the company's purpose to build a home for healthcare talent. With a focus on establishing an award-winning culture, innovative technology and the industry’s best creative and customized solutions for healthcare systems and hospitals, Ingenovis Health is having a daily impact on providing skilled healthcare to communities nationwide.Mirtes is featured alongside other prominent nominees representing Cincinnati’s most influential organizations, including Fifth Third Bank, The Kroger Company, Cintas, American Modern Insurance Group, Total Quality Logistics, and Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, all of whom are recognized in the Cincinnati 300 list for their leadership in driving business forward across the region“Ingenovis Health congratulates Ben and all the distinguished leaders recognized on this year’s list,” said Board of Directors member Jeremy Lynch. “We are honored to be among the companies shaping the future in this region and reinforcing our commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare workforce solutions.”About Ingenovis HealthIngenovis Health is an ingenious healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers customized workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands—including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution, and Corazon—as well as its workforce solutions brand, Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO), Ingenovis provides purpose-driven workforce solutions across the United States. Learn more at www.ingenovishealth.com

