Ingenovis Health Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Ingenovis Health Names Lane Greever Chief Operating Officer; Michelle Savell Sweet Returns as Head of USN

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenovis Health , a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions, today announced two key leadership appointments to its executive leadership team. Lane Greever has been named Chief Operating Officer and will oversee the Travel Nurse & Allied and Physician Services brands, as well as Marketing, Data Strategy & Analytics, and Operations. Michelle Savell Sweet rejoins the organization where she served for eight years previously in a variety of roles, this time as President of USN. Both executives began their new roles on June 9.Greever most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Akkodis' $1.2 billion business in the Americas and Global Head of Recruitment with teams in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. In this role, he drove significant organizational transformation, led the integration of global service delivery, and scaled offshore and near-shore capabilities to better support both internal stakeholders and external clients.In his new role with Ingenovis Health, Greever will play a key part in driving Ingenovis Health and the family of brands through its next phase of growth. With his oversight of all production and operational functions, Greever will draw on proven experience to create strategic alignment and industry-leading efficiency in delivering critical services to hospitals and healthcare clients as well as ensuring an excellent experience for candidates.”I have admired Ingenovis Health and its M&A growth journey through an unprecedented time in the healthcare talent industry. With an inspiring purpose, a powerful integration of technology and data, and deeply experienced experts and clinicians, Ingenovis Health has tremendous opportunities ahead, and I am honored to join this team and help deliver quality patient care to communities nationwide.“Michelle Savell Sweet returns to USN after previously serving as Senior Vice President of the brand from 2019-2022. Prior to that, she also led the Fastaff Recruiting and Account Management teams, and was a key driver of accelerated production and leveraging new business insights for both brands. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President of Sales for Integrity Locums, where she was responsible for development and execution of sales strategy, leading a team of senior consultants and managers responsible for a large portion of company revenue, and continuously evaluating and improving processes to enhance efficiency and increase profit.In her new role, she will lead all aspects of USN operations, including job action readiness, client partnerships, recruiting, and clinician deployment.“I’m thrilled to rejoin the Ingenovis Health team and continue the incredible work already underway at USN,” said Savell Sweet. “My predecessor, Brittaney Jackson, brought a clear focus to operational efficiency and digital enablement. I’m excited to carry that momentum forward while also reconnecting with an exceptional team and executive partners.”These appointments reflect Ingenovis Health’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering high-impact workforce solutions that support clinicians and healthcare partners nationwide.“We are incredibly fortunate to have these two powerful leaders join our team as we prepare for growth and scale. Lane’s leadership will focus on transforming, optimizing, and integrating our operations,” said Ben Mirtes, CEO of Ingenovis Health. “Michelle’s return brings seasoned leadership and continuity to USN at a pivotal moment. Together, their appointments reflect our commitment to investing in strong, proven leaders to drive performance and guide Ingenovis through its next phase.”About Ingenovis HealthIngenovis Health is an ingenious healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers technology-first, innovative workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands, including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, USN, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Healthcare, VitalSolution, and Corazon, Ingenovis partners with clinicians and healthcare organizations to deliver high-quality care where it’s needed most. Learn more at www.ingenovishealth.com

