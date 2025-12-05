W. R. MEADOWS APPOINTS DONNIE KRUGER AS PRODUCT MANAGER – BUILDING ENVELOPE

We are excited to welcome Donnie to our organization. His experience and strategic approach will strengthen our building envelope category and help drive the continued evolution of our product line.” — said Glenn Tench, Vice President of Sales and Marketing

HAMPSHIRE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W. R. MEADOWS, INC. is pleased to announce the appointment of Donnie Kruger as Product Manager – Building Envelope. Donnie joins the company with more than nine years of product management experience, including focused expertise within the building materials and construction industry. His background in product strategy, development, and lifecycle management positions him to play a key role in advancing W. R. MEADOWS’ growing building envelope portfolio.In this position, Donnie will provide full end-to-end product line leadership, overseeing product development initiatives, managing lifecycle optimization, and guiding strategic go-to-market plans. His work will support W. R. MEADOWS’ ongoing commitment to delivering high-performance, innovative solutions to architects, contractors, and building professionals across North America.“We are excited to welcome Donnie to our organization,” said Glenn Tench, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “His experience and strategic approach will strengthen our building envelope category and help drive the continued evolution of our product line. Donnie’s leadership will play an important role as we look toward the future of our building envelope systems.”Donnie shared that he looks forward to building strong cross-departmental relationships as he becomes familiar with W. R. MEADOWS’ internal systems and processes. He is particularly enthusiastic about collaborating with teams across the company to support innovation, streamline product development pathways, and identify new opportunities for growth.Beyond his product management background, Donnie brings a strategic, market-focused perspective to the building envelope category. He has a proven track record of evaluating emerging trends, identifying growth opportunities, and strengthening product portfolios to meet evolving industry demands. His experience in guiding products from concept through commercialization will support W. R. MEADOWS’ ongoing efforts to deliver high-performance solutions that align with customer expectations and long-term business objectives.W. R. MEADOWS, a family-owned construction materials manufacturer since 1926, operates 12 manufacturing facilities across North America. The company offers a comprehensive line of concrete curing and sealing compounds, joint sealants, expansion joints, waterproofing and air barrier systems, and other building science solutions. For additional information, visit www.wrmeadows.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.