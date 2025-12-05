Lottery Players’ Holiday Cheer Grows as Powerball Nears $1 Billion 

Saturday’s Jackpot an Estimated $820 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – Powerball is bringing major holiday cheer with an estimated $820 million up for grabs in the Saturday, Dec. 6 drawing. The prize carries an estimated cash value of $383.5 million and would rank as the eighth-largest jackpot in Powerball history if hit. Saturday’s drawing will mark the 39th drawing in this jackpot run.

Player participation continues to build following September’s record-setting $1.787 billion jackpot, which was won by two players in Missouri and Texas. Earlier this year, four additional Powerball jackpots were won in Oregon, Kentucky and two in California.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play, with the option to add Power Play for an additional $1 to multiply non-jackpot prizes or Double Play for an additional $1 for a second drawing with a separate prize structure. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CST.

For more information on Powerball, winning numbers and lottery retailers, visit mslottery.com or download the free Mississippi Lottery Official mobile app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $50 million with an estimated cash value of $23.3 million. Saturday’s Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $8.87 million with an estimated cash value of $4 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $130,000.

12/5/25