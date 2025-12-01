Powerball Kicks Off Holiday Season with an Estimated $740 Million Jackpot

New Scratch-Off Games in Retailers Dec. 2

JACKSON, MISS. – It’s beginning to look a lot like another exciting Powerball run as the holiday season gets underway and the jackpot surges to an estimated $740 million with an estimated cash value of $346.1 million for tonight’s drawing, Monday, Dec. 1. This ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot of the year, behind the $1.787 billion jackpot won on Sept. 6

Although no one hit the jackpot in the Saturday, Nov. 29 drawing, Mississippi had a standout winner when a ticket purchased in Pearl at New Five Star Food and Fuel #4 matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball to secure a $50,000 prize. Because the player added the $1 Power Play option, the prize doubled to $100,000.

December Scratch-off Games in Retailers Dec. 2

The Mississippi Lottery is also ringing in the new month with three new December scratch-off games offering players chances to win throughout the holiday season:

$1 – QUICK 7S

Add a little luck to your holiday play with QUICK 7S, featuring top prizes of $7,000. Find a 7 to instantly win the prize shown.

$2 – WINNERS GALORE

Kick off December with WINNERS GALORE, packed with top prizes of $25,000. Match your numbers to win, uncover a COINS symbol for an instant prize, or reveal a 2X symbol to double your winnings.

$5 – DOUBLE THE MONEY

Make your holiday season brighter with DOUBLE THE MONEY, offering top prizes of $100,000. Match your numbers to win, find a MONEY BAG symbol for an instant prize, uncover COINS to double your winnings, or reveal a 5X symbol to multiply your prize by five. Check the Bonus Spot, reveal a WALLET to instantly win the prize shown.

Players can enter eligible non-winning tickets into 2nd Chance drawings for another shot at winning the tickets’ top prizes and it’s easier than ever to enter with the Mississippi Lottery official app.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $8.2 million with an estimated cash value of $3.83 million. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $90 million with a cash value of $41.9 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $77 thousand.

