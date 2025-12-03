Mississippi Lottery to End 12 Scratch-Off Games in January

Games’ 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Will Award More Than $700,000 in Prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today announced the official end-date for twelve scratch-off games, along with details for their associated 2nd Chance promotional drawings. Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, will be the last day for players and retailers to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #109 – $2 Fast Money with a top prize of $15,000

with a top prize of $15,000 Game #115 – $5 Hit It Big with a top prize of $50,000

with a top prize of $50,000 Game #116 – $10 $10,000 Payout with a top prize of $10,000

with a top prize of $10,000 Game #124 – $5 Ruby 7s with a top prize of $77,000

with a top prize of $77,000 Game #130 – $2 Aces High with a top prize of $20,000

with a top prize of $20,000 Game #146 – $5 Cruisin’ the Coast II with a top prize of $50,000

with a top prize of $50,000 Game #174 – $10 Extreme Payday with a top prize of $200,000

with a top prize of $200,000 Game #177 – $5 Big Money Bingo with a top prize of $75,000

with a top prize of $75,000 Game #180 – $5 Cruisin’ the Coast 3 with a top prize of $100,000

with a top prize of $100,000 Game #182 – $5 Sapphire Blue with a top prize of $100,000

with a top prize of $100,000 Game #193 – $1 Moola with a top prize of $5,000

with a top prize of $5,000 Game #220 – $10 $2,000 Loaded with a top prize of $2,000

Players have until Monday, April 6, 2026, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

2nd Chance Promotional Drawing Date

The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Players have until Monday, April 6, 2026, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify. Entering non-winning tickets into the 2nd Chance promotion is now more convenient than ever. Players can simply scan and submit their eligible tickets through the Mississippi Lottery’s new convenience app, available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details after the drawing has occurred. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $775 million with an estimated cash value of $362.5 million This ranks as the second-largest Powerball jackpot of the year, behind the $1.787 billion jackpot won on Sept. 6. Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $8.37 million with an estimated cash value of $3.91 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $50 million with an estimated cash value of $23.3 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $102,000.

