City Thread Opens Accelerated Mobility Playbook (AMP) Technical Assistance Grant Cycle

City Thread AMP Grant Success in Bentonville, AR - A Street Promenade

City Thread Opens Accelerated Mobility Playbook (AMP) Grant Cycle to help cities advance mobility projects, like Bentonville’s successful “30 in 3” campaign.

We’re excited to meet cities where they are and help new communities achieve their mobility goals. U.S. residents deserve safe, equitable and connected transportation; we encourage cities to apply.” — Sara Studdard, City Thread Partner

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- --Building on Bentonville’s successful “30 in 3” campaign, nonprofit looks to advance mobility projects in other cities--Today City Thread announced that its Accelerated Mobility Playbook (AMP) Technical Assistance Grant cycle is officially open, now through December 31. The Denver-based nonprofit invites cities and community advocates nationwide to apply for strategic support to accelerate mobility, active transportation, and connected-infrastructure projects.Designed to help municipalities move projects from concept to implementation, the AMP Grant delivers a proven framework that helps eliminate barriers, from cross-departmental friction to lengthy timelines, while cultivating diverse coalitions that mobilize around a unified vision for safer, more connected communities.“We’re excited to meet cities where they are and help new communities achieve their mobility goals,” said Sara Studdard, City Thread partner. “U.S. residents deserve safe, equitable and connected transportation; we encourage those who desire to build these transportation networks to apply.”Proven Impact: Bentonville’s “30 in 3” and BeyondCity Thread’s recent work with Bentonville, Arkansas, illustrates the transformative potential of its AMP approach. Through the program, Bentonville dramatically increased the pace and scale of its bicycle and pedestrian network construction, completing its ambitious “30 in 3” initiative, 30 miles of connected biking and walking trails in three years and launching the A Street Promenade, a pedestrian-only corridor. These milestones are the first of many in the Connecting Bentonville Bike & Pedestrian Master Plan, which was also developed with guidance from City Thread.Key outcomes from Bentonville’s AMP engagement:• Acceleration: From 2022 through September 2025, Bentonville accelerated project delivery 13x over its historical pace, yielding 11 miles of mobility projects delivered 12 years earlier than expected.• Investment: The city has committed $28.8 million in local funding, supplemented by state and federal grants, to advance its active-transportation network.• Community Support: The Bentonville Moves Coalition , a collaboration among residents, nonprofits, and civic stakeholders, has been instrumental in elevating community engagement, diversifying public support, and maintaining implementation momentum.Bentonville is one of 20 U.S. cities that have engaged with City Thread through the Accelerated Mobility Playbook. City Thread aims to expand its reach even further during this grant cycle, especially as communities face increasing demand for safer streets, multimodal options, and equitable mobility systems.Grant OpportunityLed by national transportation infrastructure experts Zoe Kircos, Sara Studdard, and Kyle Wagenschutz, City Thread will select cities to participate in the AMP program, valued at $50K. Participating cities must fund a $15K local cash match to underscore commitment to the program. In return, City Thread delivers a robust assessment of cities’ capacity to move more quickly to deliver high-quality street projects, among other recommendations, coaching and an action plan. Armed with these tools, communities can look to accelerate and complete projects that improve mobility, safety, and community connections.The AMP Technical Assistance Grant provides:• Strategic guidance to streamline planning and project delivery• Tools for coalition building and cross-sector alignment• Best practices for accelerating mobility, pedestrian, and bicycle infrastructure• Support in navigating bureaucratic barriers and implementation challengesCity Thread welcomes cities and local partners to apply before December 31. Following this year, the grant cycle will be open throughout 2026, and recipients will be chosen quarterly.New grantees will join a prestigious city collective of City Thread partners, including: Austin, TX; Bainbridge Island, WA; Bentonville, AR; Burlingame, CA; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Denver, CO; Gulfport, MS; Hood River, OR; Indianapolis, IN; Milwaukee, WI; New Orleans, LA; Petaluma, CA; Providence, RI; Salt Lake City, UT; Santa Rosa, CA; Spokane, WA; Syracuse, NY; Tampa, FL and Tucson, AZ.An added bonus: City Thread hosts an annual gathering of AMP Grant recipients that facilitates benchmarking and peer-to-peer learning.About City Thread:City Thread is a national, non-profit organization working with cities and community partners to build infrastructure projects that residents want and need. Our team has worked in urban planning for city government and in project management, fundraising, grantmaking, coalition-building, and communications for nonprofits. City Thread offers technical assistance grants, contracts directly with cities, and partners with philanthropic and community organizations to provide consulting and project services. Visit us at www.citythread.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.