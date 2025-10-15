Wiseacre Brewery Secures Gold, Silver at 2025 Great American Beer Fest

Memphis-based Wiseacre Brewing Company now has four award-winning beers Wiseacre Brewery wins Gold and Silver at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival Tiny Bomb, one of Wiseacre's anchor beers, has now won two awards at GABF

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WISEACRE SECURES GOLD, SILVER AT 2025 GREAT AMERICAN BEER FEST--Sky Dog Family of Beers expands with Sky Dog Amber, Tiny Bomb holds strong--WISEACRE Brewing Company recently won two awards at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF). Sky Dog Amber, a new offering in the Sky Dog Family, won GOLD in the International Amber Lager category and Tiny Bomb placed once again, SILVER this time, in the German-style Pilsener category. It had previously placed BRONZE in the same category in 2014.These wins bring WISEACRE’s national award total to four, inclusive of Sky Dog, named America’s Best Light Beer in 2024, and one international award for Oktoberfest, which won BRONZE in the 2025 World Beer Cup in the German-style Marzen category. This Friday, all award-winning beers are available at a discounted rate at WISEACRE’s Broad Ave Taproom (OG location, 2783 Broad Ave.) to celebrate these incredible wins."We are thrilled with the recent Great American Beer Festival wins. The Silver medal for Tiny Bomb, in one of the largest and most-contested categories, is extremely exciting for us. Tiny Bomb is the beer we make the most of, and it's awesome to see that a panel of beer experts feels the same way we do about it,” said Davin Bartosch, master brewer for WISEACRE.“Sky Dog Amber winning Gold is just a really nice surprise. We knew we had something special, but it was the first time we had ever made that beer, and we were shocked to see it named the Best Amber Lager in the USA. The production team at Wiseacre deserves all the credit. We have an incredibly intelligent, talented and hardworking crew,” he continued.In the 2025 competition, more than 270 breweries entered beers and ciders, spanning 108 beer categories and six cider categories, judged by panels of professional judges. Winning a coveted Great American Beer Festival competition medal signifies global recognition for brewing excellence, acknowledging the quality and style accuracy of the beer or cider.“The Great American Beer Festival competition is the ultimate proving ground, recognizing the absolute best in innovation and craftsmanship from brewers all over the country. Earning a medal here, whether it’s gold, silver, or bronze, is an incredible, career-defining achievement that signifies a brew's excellence against the most rigorous standards in the industry,” remarked Chris Williams, competition director for the Brewers Association. “The Brewers Association proudly celebrates the accomplishments of every single medal winner.”These two awards solidify WISEACRE’s reputation for excellence and performance as a brewery and demonstrate the Memphis-based brand’s talent for brews on the lighter end of the beer spectrum. The awards also represent the “Lager Legacy” WISEACRE is establishing in Memphis.“When we started this company in 2013, my brother was set on making an amazing Pilsner and that quickly shifted to ‘Let’s be one of the best lager-making breweries in the world’,” said Kellan Bartosch, one-half of the two-brother team that co-founded WISEACRE. “That's easier said than done, but with the most recent wins representing five medals at the biggest national and international competitions for lagers, our dreams are coming true! My brother Davin and I are so proud of the work the team has done to bring home two more national awards, and we can’t wait to share this award - and these amazing beers - with our fellow Memphians.”The awards ceremony, live-streamed on The Brewing Network on Saturday, October 11, 2025, was held at the Colorado Convention Center as part of the Great American Beer Festival before Saturday’s session. For more information about the Great American Beer Festival competition, including a complete 2025 winners list and photos, visit GreatAmericanBeerFestival.com.This Friday night in Memphis, at WISEACRE’s OG location (2783 Broad Ave.), beer lovers can taste the NEW Sky Dog Amber (currently only available at the tap rooms), along with the other three award-winning beers, Sky Dog, Tiny Bomb and Oktoberfest. The all new Panuzzo King pizza sandwiches, a few wines and batch cocktails, as well as non-alcoholic beers, will also be available as DJ Leroy spins vinyl to celebrate the occasion.ABOUT WISEACREWISEACRE Brewing Company opened in Memphis, Tennessee in 2013 after brothers and Memphis natives Davin and Kellan Bartosch gained experience working in the brewing industry around the country and even overseas including Davin’s brewing studies at Doeman’s Academy in Germany. Since then, WISEACRE has grown to operate two brewery and taproom locations, with more than 60 employees and has distribution in 22 states. WISEACRE has crafted more 170 beers ranging from German lagers, to hoppy American styles, complex and boozy Belgian beers, and barrel aging beers to boot. WISEACRE has been featured in Men’s Health & Fitness and Forbes. Learn more at https://wiseacrebrew.com/

