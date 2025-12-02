Ballet Memphis ignites the Wonder, Joy and Magic of the Season with The Nutcracker

Ballet Memphis presents The Nutcracker - December 12 - 14, Orpheum Memphis

The Mid-South prepares for an enchanting weekend featuring The Nutcracker Dec. 12 - 14 at The Orpheum Theatre, Memphis

These dancers have worked so hard to deliver a world-class experience this year. We look forward to showcasing new choreography by our artistic director and new scenes that our region can appreciate.” — Virginia Ramey, Co-director, Ballet Memphis School

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the leaves and temperatures fall, holiday traditions are heating up and Ballet Memphis is front and center with The Nutcracker. For nearly 40 years, professional dancers from the ballet company, Ballet Memphis School, Youth Ballet Memphis and children from all over the Mid-South, along with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, have teleported more than 200,000 people to a sweet, magical place; one that little eyes and imaginations can only dream of. Young Clara explores the possibilities in this historic tale.Complete with reimagined, Memphis-centric set designs, elaborately redesigned costumes and a few new twists, accompanied by the musical backdrop of Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, the production takes shape with a cast of nearly 100 taking center stage for four public performances, and one student matinee, starting Friday, December 12, through Sunday afternoon, December 14th at the Orpheum Theatre.“This year is really special, for so many reasons,” said Virginia Ramey, former company member and co-director of Ballet Memphis School. “We are adding our Gum Drops and Cotton Candy to the opening scene in Act II. It will be fun to see so many people in that scene that previously only featured the company.”As in years past, the company artists, some of whom have been in The Nutcracker for more than 10 years, will showcase their professionalism, creativity and immeasurable talent. But this year, it is the youth who are trying to steal the show.Auditions for this year’s production drew more than 70 youth from Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas - and every child was offered a role. There are seven young men in the production, which is an increase from years past. One family drives one and a half hours each way to and from Jonesboro, AR for rehearsals every day. Eight students will make their pointe debut after training and perfecting their technique for several years. And one student who has come up through the ranks will have the opportunity to dance in the Flower Corps, which is typically reserved for a company member.“These dancers are so talented and have worked so hard, since mid-October, to deliver a world-class experience for audiences this year,” said Ramey. “We are so proud of all of them and are really looking forward to showcasing their hard work, new choreography by our artistic director, Steven McMahon, and new, never-before-seen scenes that our region can appreciate and enjoy.”The new set and costume embellishments, visually stimulating lighting and backdrops, along with the incomparable dancers, bring new flavor and energy to this ageless holiday treasure where the depths of a child’s imagination are explored and celebrated.Tickets are available at https://balletmemphis.org/nutcracker or https://www.orpheum-memphis.com/ The Nutcracker Tea Party returns to The Peabody HotelA special, pre-Nutcracker event is returning to where it began years ago; The Nutcracker Tea Party at The Peabody Hotel, Sunday, December 7th at 2pm. This is an opportunity for 200 little audience members to get a sneak peek at some of the key members of the production, including a young Nutcracker himself. There will be dainty food, plenty of tea, dancing, treats, games and crafts to add to the merriment of the season.Tickets are available at https://balletmemphis.org/events/nutcracker-tea-2025-12-07 About Ballet MemphisBallet Memphis is Memphis’ resident professional ballet company, founded to create a ballet company reflective of the local community and known for its global artistic excellence. Now in its 38th season, Ballet Memphis cultivates community, develops talent and creates an artistic space where everyone can learn about and enjoy creative works that unify our community. The Ballet Memphis family includes the Ballet Memphis School, which is developing the next generation of dancers, and the Ballet Pilates & Wellness Center, enhancing health and wellness of Memphis & the Mid-South. For more information, visit: balletmemphis.org

