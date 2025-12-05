David Wise Wins Award for Highest-Reported McLean County Verdict/Settlement in Pedestrian Case

Wise Law Offices Founding Partner David Wise holding Trial Lawyer Excellence Award for Highest Reported McLean County Verdict or Settlement in a Pedestrian Case Wise Law Logo

Wise Law Offices Founding Partner David Wise Receives Trial Lawyer Excellence Award for Highest Reported McLean County Verdict/Settlement in a Pedestrian Case

David’s recognition is a testament to his relentless pursuit of justice and the high standard of trial advocacy he brings to every case. We are proud to see his work acknowledged at this level.” — Robert Bingle, Partner of Wise Law Offices

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Law Offices proudly announces that founding partner David Wise has been honored with a Trial Lawyer Excellence Award at Law Bulletin Media’s 2025 Jury Verdict Reporter Trial Lawyer Excellence Awards. Wise received the distinction for achieving the Highest Reported McLean County Verdict or Settlement in a Pedestrian Case, recognizing his exceptional advocacy and commitment to justice for seriously injured clients.The JVR Trial Lawyer Excellence Awards, hosted by Law Bulletin Media, celebrate outstanding achievement in courtroom results and litigation excellence across Illinois. This honor highlights Wise’s continued impact as one of the region’s leading trial attorneys and underscores his dedication to securing meaningful results for victims of catastrophic injury.“David’s recognition is a testament to his relentless pursuit of justice and the high standard of trial advocacy he brings to every case,” said Partner Robert Bingle. “We are proud to see his work acknowledged at this level.”Wise Law Offices is a group of award-winning trial lawyers in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 2002, the firm has helped thousands of people navigate the legal system following serious injury or catastrophic loss. In the last two decades, they have secured over $1 Billion for their personal injury clients, with more than 300 multi-million-dollar cases. Wise Law: Compassionate. Experienced. Aggressive.Learn more about David Wise and Wise Law Offices at www.wiselawoffices.com

