Wise Law Offices Welcomes Veteran Trial Attorney Charles A. Hornewer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wise Law Offices is proud to announce that Charles A. Hornewer , a nationally recognized trial attorney with more than 40 years of courtroom experience, has joined the firm. Chuck’s distinguished career includes landmark work in medical malpractice, product liability, nursing home negligence, and catastrophic injury litigation.A former partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson and a senior attorney at Phillips Law Offices, Chuck brings invaluable insight from both the plaintiff and defense sides of complex cases. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the Society of Trial Lawyers, and the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association.“Chuck’s track record in high-stakes litigation and his reputation for passionate client advocacy align perfectly with our mission,” said founding partner David Wise . “We’re thrilled to welcome him to our team.”Chuck’s deep experience, combined with his relentless courtroom focus and personal dedication to justice, make him a powerful advocate for the clients of Wise Law Offices.Wise Law Offices is a group of award-winning trial lawyers in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 2002, the firm has helped thousands of people navigate the legal system following serious injury or catastrophic loss. In the last two decades, they have secured over $1 Billion for their personal injury clients, with more than 300 multi-million-dollar cases. Wise Law: Compassionate. Experienced. Aggressive.Learn More about Charles Hornewer and Wise Law at www.wiselawoffices.com

