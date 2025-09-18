The Sage School of Dallas Celebrates Grand Opening, Empowering Twice-Exceptional Students

Open House Invite About The Sage School of Dallas About 2e Learners The Sage School of Dallas Logo

Dallas’ first school for twice-exceptional students opens, blending academics, creativity, and support to help 2e learners thrive.

Our mission is to unlock the potential of every student.By pairing individualized instruction with an innovative curriculum, we empower brilliant minds to thrive—both inside and outside the classroom.” — Dr. Mandi Skerbetz, Head of School

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sage School of Dallas proudly announced its official opening in August 2025, welcoming students in grades 6 through 9 to its new campus at 14340 Proton Road in Farmers Branch, TX. As the first school in the Dallas area dedicated exclusively to twice-exceptional (2e) learners —students who combine high intellectual ability with social-emotional, sensory, or executive functioning challenges—The Sage School represents a groundbreaking step forward in education.Research shows that approximately 6% of school-age children are considered twice-exceptional. These students often struggle in traditional school settings, where their unique strengths and needs can go unrecognized. The Sage School is closing that gap by creating a learning environment where students are simultaneously challenged and supported, fostering academic excellence, social growth, and resilience.“Our mission is to unlock the potential of every student,” said Dr. Mandi Skerbetz, Head of School. “By pairing individualized instruction with an innovative curriculum, we empower brilliant young minds to thrive—both inside and outside the classroom.”The Sage School’s rigorous and engaging curriculum blends structured academics with experiential, project-based learning. Students might design their own country to integrate geography, history, writing, and art, or partner with professionals for real-world projects. Beyond academics, the school emphasizes social-emotional learning, providing individualized support to help students overcome challenges and successfully prepare for college, careers, and life.Currently enrolling for Fall 2025, The Sage School plans to expand through grade 12 within the next three years.About The Sage School: The Sage School of Dallas is a college preparatory school serving the DFW community, uniquely designed for twice-exceptional (2e) learners in grades 6-12. Our students demonstrate both intellectual giftedness and neurodivergence, with diagnoses such as ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, General Anxiety Disorder, and Specific Learning Disabilities. We provide an academically rigorous environment with a tailored curriculum and individualized instruction that supports each student’s diverse needs. Committed to academic excellence, social development, and innovative teaching, we offer personalized academic, social, and emotional support.

