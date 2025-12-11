Ascend, Inc. Announces Senior Sales Executive Jim Thomas to Support UKG HCM Growth in the Healthcare Sector

Jim Thomas joins Ascend as Senior Sales Executive

Seasoned HCM Strategist Jim Thomas Joins Firm to Drive Specialized UKG Optimization and Growth within the Healthcare Sector

Jim’s unique blend of operational leadership and workforce technology expertise makes him an exceptional resource for our healthcare clients.” — Lou Sylaj, CEO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc., a premier implementation and managed-services partner exclusively aligned with UKG, today announced the continued expansion of its healthcare practice led by Senior Sales Executive Jim Thomas, a seasoned human capital management (HCM) strategist with more than 25 years of leadership, operations, and workforce technology experience.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Thomas brings deep industry expertise in helping organizations transform their people operations. In his role at Ascend, he collaborates with healthcare organizations to implement, optimize, and support UKG’s human capital management solutions. Ascend’s exclusive focus on UKG enables clients to achieve faster time-to-value, benefit from specialized vertical expertise, and receive comprehensive post–go-live managed services.

Thomas’s career spans influential leadership positions across workforce management, retail operations, and technology. His background includes key roles with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), WorkJam, JDA, Brinker International, and J. Alexander’s.

“Jim’s unique blend of operational leadership and workforce technology expertise makes him an exceptional resource for our healthcare clients,” said Lou Sylaj, CEO at Ascend. “His insight into both organizational strategy and frontline enablement directly supports Ascend’s mission to drive long-term workforce optimization and ROI for our clients.”

Throughout his career, Thomas has partnered with organizations to improve performance, streamline communication, and elevate employee engagement at every level. His extensive experience in sales, operations, and people leadership positions him as a trusted advisor to organizations seeking to modernize their workforce management and HCM strategies.

To learn more about Ascend’s expert UKG services, including initial implementation, post-live services and managed payroll support, visit www.ascendps.com.

About Ascend

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs. Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro, WFM and Ready solutions.

With a focus on personalized service and deep product expertise, Ascend empowers SMB, midmarket, and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and successful experience for every customer.

