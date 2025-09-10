Ascend Named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List for Fifth Year

Ascend Jumps to No. 13 on 2025 List

Recognition at No. 13 Highlights Company's Focus on a Culture That Celebrates Service Excellence

This acknowledgment reflects the dedication and partnership-driven approach of our teams, who work every day to deliver a white-glove consultative approach that drives project success for our clients.” — Jill Carroll, SVP of Services

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have once again selected Ascend, Inc. for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services™ List. This is Ascend’s fifth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 13 in the Small and Medium category.

Earning a spot on this list signifies that Ascend is recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the country. The award is based on an analysis of survey responses from nearly 149,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies within the consulting and professional services industry.

“We are honored that Ascend has been recognized by Fortune as a finalist for Best Consulting & Professional Services for the fifth time,” said Jill Carroll, Ascend’s SVP of Services. “This acknowledgment reflects the dedication and partnership-driven approach of our teams, who work every day to deliver a white-glove consultative approach that drives project success for our clients.”

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work determines its lists by using its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study. The honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

At Ascend, culture is a two-way street. Building on a foundation of trust, collaboration, and empowerment enables Ascend team members to do their best work. In turn, team members support the foundation for each other and clients. As Ascend’s Workforce Management Services Sr. Manager Edward Carvalho, states, “Everything we achieve at Ascend starts with our people and the culture of collaboration and care we’ve built together. I’m incredibly proud of the way our team shows up every day—with passion, creativity, and a genuine commitment to making a difference for our clients and communities.”

It is this circular relationship between the company and its team members that sets Ascend apart and drives its collective success as an implementation services consulting firm, which was also named to the Inc. 5000 List for the second time. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues.”

Carroll adds, “Being considered for this distinction validates our commitment to excellence, collaboration, and client success. We are proud of our people-first culture, what we’ve built, and we’re energized to continue raising the industry bar in delivering UKG professional services.”



About Ascend

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro®, WFM™ and Ready® solutions. With a focus on personalized service and deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and successful experience for every customer.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential employee surveys, representing the experience of more than 8.4 million workers in the U.S. in 2024 and 2025. Of those responses, nearly 149,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

