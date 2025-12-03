Ascend Captures 2025 Raven Intelligence Voice of Customer Award for Exceptional Client Success and Expertise at Scale

The Ascend team is honored to accept the 2025 Raven Intelligence Voice of the Customer Award Client-Approved Excellence

Leading UKG Services Partner is Recognized for Consistency in High-Quality Delivery and Sustained Client Trust

This distinction reflects not only the volume of client feedback but, more importantly, the consistent quality and measurable outcomes Ascend delivers across UKG implementations.” — Bonnie Duncan Tinder, Founder & CEO of Raven Intelligence

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, Inc., a leading UKG services partner, proudly announces it has received the 2025 Raven Intelligence Voice of the Customer Award. This prestigious recognition acknowledges consulting partners that demonstrate an exceptional commitment to client success by delivering top-notch experiences and earning outstanding, peer-reviewed feedback across multiple projects on the Raven Intelligence platform.

"We’re thrilled to recognize Ascend with the 2025 Raven Intelligence Voice of the Customer Award,” said Bonnie Duncan Tinder, Founder & CEO of Raven Intelligence. “This distinction reflects not only the volume of client feedback but, more importantly, the consistent quality and measurable outcomes Ascend delivers across UKG implementations. Their commitment to transparency and customer success sets a high standard in the partner community.”

The award highlights Ascend's position as a market leader, reinforced by a deep bench of talent, consistent high-quality delivery, and a firm focus on measurable customer outcomes.

Ascend earned the 2025 Voice of the Customer Award with a leading market footprint demonstrating continuous client trust, supported by over 280 reviews in total at press time. Key performance metrics that contributed to the accolade include:

• Partner Satisfaction Rating - 9.78 out of 10

• System Expertise Rating - 4.9 out of 5

• Consultant Quality Rating - 4.9 out of 5

• Likely to Rehire Partner - 98% of clients would work with Ascend again

Ascend’s successful approach is driven by a team of 130+ UKG certified experts who consistently receive high customer ratings across categories like responsiveness and consultant expertise. The firm’s blend of scale, precision, and customer empowerment continues to set a high bar for quality and repeatable success across the UKG ecosystem.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication, expertise, and heart our consultants bring to every client engagement,” shared Sandi Mundt, SVP of Marketing at Ascend, Inc. “Our team shows up every day committed to doing the right thing for our customers, and this award belongs to them. I’m incredibly proud of Team Ascend and grateful for the trust our clients place in us.”

About Ascend

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 130 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro, WFM and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and deep product expertise, Ascend empowers SMB, midmarket, and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and successful experience for every customer.



About Raven Intelligence

Raven Intelligence is a free online platform that helps Enterprise Software customers independently find the right consulting partner. We bring together consulting options from across all major cloud software platforms in one easy-to-navigate place, making it easier for customers in the software selection process to search, compare, and connect with top partners.

For consultants, Raven offers a space to showcase certifications, highlight cloud project success, and connect with customers actively looking for their expertise. Although we work closely with software vendors, Raven is completely independent—we are not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any vendor.

