Waggoner Diagnostics & Virtual Vision Forge Strategic Partnership to Bring Advanced Color Vision Testing into VR

Waggoner Diagnostics

Delivering Accurate, Reimbursable Color Vision Assessments Through a Seamless VR-Enabled Testing Experience

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waggoner Diagnostics and Virtual Vision Health are excited to announce a new strategic partnership that integrates Waggoner’s CCVT (Computerized Color Vision Test) into Virtual Vision’s groundbreaking VR vision testing headset platform.Under this collaboration, individuals purchasing Virtual Eye VR Eye Test devices will have the option to add Waggoner’s CCVT extended color vision tests to the family of testing modules. This integration empowers eye care professionals to conduct state-of-the-art color vision assessments and the opportunity to bill using CPT code 92283, which carries an average reimbursement of approximately $50 per test.“Color vision deficiencies can significantly impact quality of life. Now, with the immersive capabilities of Virtual Vision’s VR platform, clinicians can deliver highly accurate CCVT assessments in an engaging, adaptable format,” said T.J. Waggoner, CEO of Waggoner Diagnostics. “This seamless, reimbursable integration simplifies clinical workflow, enhances patient accessibility, and increases practice revenue.”Key Highlights of the Partnership:• Extended Color Vision Testing: Waggoner CCVT brings precision color vision diagnostics for protan, deutan, and tritan defects through Virtual Vision’s intuitive VR interface.• Reimbursement-Ready Solution: Clinicians can bill CPT 92283 for sign, symptom, and family and expect average reimbursements of around $50 offering both financial and clinical value.• Innovative Clinical Integration: Combining Waggoner’s trusted diagnostic expertise with Virtual Vision’s cutting-edge virtual reality technology delivers an efficient, engaging, and future-ready solution for eye care professionals.“This partnership marks a pivotal moment in digital health—combining immersive VR with medically proven diagnostics,” commented Matteo Ziff, CEO at Virtual Vision. “Now, more practices can offer advanced color vision testing in an accessible, reimbursable, and patient-friendly format.”The Waggoner CCVT suite is already heralded by leading institutions, including branches of the U.S. Military, the DOJ, and FAA, and has become a staple in ophthalmic practices for its accuracy, compliance, and clinical relevance.About Waggoner DiagnosticsWaggoner Diagnostics delivers FDA listed and CE marked advanced computerized color vision testing solutions—trusted by ophthalmologists and optometrists, and now includes aviation and law enforcement sectors. The flagship CCVT system offers reliable, comprehensive testing backed by a founder with deep clinical experience. (Waggoner Diagnostics)About Virtual VisionVirtual Vision is at the forefront of virtual reality in healthcare, designing headsets and software tailored for clinical diagnostics, therapy, and patient engagement. Their platforms are engineered to bring precision, immersion, and adaptability to next-generation healthcare delivery.

