Waggoner Diagnostics Announces Widespread Adoption Among Top U.S. Healthcare Institutions

Rapid Adoption Among Nation’s Largest Health Systems Positions Waggoner Diagnostics as a Leader in Digital Color Vision Assessment

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waggoner Diagnostics announced that its flagship technology, the Waggoner Computerized Color Vision Test (CCVT), is now being utilized by a majority of the top 10 healthcare institutions in the United States. This underscores the company’s growing role in advancing clinical accuracy, safety, and compliance in high-stakes environments.The Waggoner CCVT has become a leading solution in occupational health, where precise and standardized color vision testing is essential for worker safety, regulatory adherence, and quality-of-care initiatives. The platform is also widely used by Aviation Medical Examiners (AMEs) across the country to evaluate pilots in accordance with Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements—providing a fast, reliable, and validated method to ensure aviation professionals meet critical vision standards.Beyond the nation’s largest systems, the CCVT continues to gain traction among top-tier research-based medical institutions, along with numerous other respected clinical organizations. They have adopted Waggoner solutions to support high-quality patient evaluation and streamlined clinical workflow.“We are honored that so many of the country’s most trusted healthcare organizations rely on Waggoner Diagnostics,” said T.J. Waggoner, CEO of Waggoner Diagnostics. “Our mission has always been to deliver precision tools that increase access to healthcare while enhancing both patient safety and provider confidence. Seeing our technology integrated into the protocols of leading health systems is a testament to that commitment. We are fortunate to be working with these organizations to improve healthcare.”Waggoner Diagnostics continues to expand its suite of vision-testing technologies while maintaining a strong focus on customer support, regulatory compliance, and validated clinical performance. As occupational health, aviation, and medical institutions seek standardized and accurate digital tools, Waggoner remains a preferred partner for those wanting to modernize color vision assessment.Waggoner Diagnostics is a leader in scientifically validated color vision testing solutions used by healthcare systems, occupational health providers, aviation medical examiners, and research institutions worldwide. The company is committed to delivering accurate, accessible vision testing technologies that improve safety, enhance clinical workflows, and support evidence-based patient care.

