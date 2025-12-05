MCM Fundraising ‘Gives Back’ this Holiday Season

MCM Fundraising Donates 4,302 Pies to Local Organizations Across New England Through Annual “Giving Back” Program.

VERNON, CT, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MCM Fundraising is proud to announce that its annual Giving Back program has allowed for the donation of 4,302 pies to local organizations throughout New England this holiday season. The initiative, now a seasonal tradition, supports food pantries, community centers, shelters, and other nonprofits working to ensure families in need enjoy a warm and meaningful holiday meal.Harnessing the power of community and the generosity of customers, the Giving Back program allows people looking to support their local school, team or organization, to cast an even large net of giving.Each year, MCM fundraising groups have the option of adding the charitable feature to their existing pie fundraiser . Through this program, the group’s customers have the opportunity to purchase an extra pie specifically for donation—an option that continues to grow in popularity.“This year’s response has been extraordinary,” said MCM Fundraising employee, Adrienne Hughes. “It’s such a two-fold way of giving. Our groups who are running a fundraiser get the profit from the donation pie that gets purchased, supporting their own goals and financial needs. Then, that group gets to donate a pie, in their name, to an organization of their choice, spreading the act of kindness into the community. It’s a win win for everyone!”The fall 2025 season was the fourth year that MCM offered their Giving Back feature. “Some of our customers have been selling donation pies for multiple years have. We have a handful of groups that the donation pie alone makes up a good percentage of their entire sale. It’s really cool to see a community come together like that”, reiterates Hughes.The 4,302 donation pies delivered this season reached hundreds of organizations throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.“We would love to see Giving Back continue to grow- that’s the goal!” Hughes adds that signing up for the program is simple, you can just notate either online, or over the phone when you’re booking that you’d like to add a Donation Pie to your fundraiser. “We want to make this as simple as possible for our group leaders to include with their fundraiser so that the program can continue to expand year after year.”MCM Fundraising extends its heartfelt thanks to every customer and community group who contributed to this year’s success.About MCM FundraisingMCM Fundraising is a New England–based fundraising company specializing in high-quality, locally made products that help schools, sports teams, and community groups achieve their fundraising goals. With a focus on community impact and customer satisfaction, MCM Fundraising supports thousands of local initiatives each year through its signature fundraising programs , including its popular pie fundraisers, cookie dough fundraisers, and other seasonal fundraising ideas Media Contact:Doug LaplanteOwnerMCM Fundraising860-375-8138mcmteam@mcmfundraising.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.